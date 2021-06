It is the oldest operating lighthouse in America, it’s 257 year's old. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse, designed by Isaac Conro, was built in 1764. The Sandy Hook Lighthouse has been lit for nearly 300 years except for being darkened during times of war.....Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I and World War II. Sandy Hook Lighthouse is part of the Sandy Hook Unit of Gateway National Recreation Area in Highlands, Monmouth County.