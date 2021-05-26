Cancel
Shaky Knees Music Festival 2021: Stevie Nicks, The Strokes, Run The Jewels & More

By Scott Bernstein
JamBase
Cover picture for the articleStevie Nicks, The Strokes and Run The Jewels top the Shaky Knees Music Festival 2021 lineup. Shaky Knees will be held at Atlanta’s Central Park October 22 – 24. Other Shaky Knees 2021 performers include Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Portugal. The Man, Phoebe Bridgers, Mac Demarco, Dermot Kennedy, Dominic Fike, Royal Blood, The Hives and many others. All told, over 60 acts will play the festival’s four stages.

