Episode 112: Tom Pagnozzi

Regardless of how you feel about the designated hitter rule, today it appears inevitable that we are witnessing the twilight of pitchers hitting in the major leagues. Pressure has been mounting for years to relieve National League pitchers of their contractual obligation to swing the bat, and as baseball stares down the barrel of yet another CBA negotiation, it has been speculated that securing a universal DH will be a talking point in the discussions. The idea is not without its merits — despite the entertainment value, pitchers are slashing a pathetic .105/.143/.135 in 2021, and just swinging a bat has already led to avoidable injuries to aces Jacob deGrom and Zac Gallen. Despite more than a century of tradition, it seems that the writing is on the wall for pitchers hitting in MLB.