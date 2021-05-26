Episode 112: Tom Pagnozzi
MLB All-Star catcher Tom Pagnozzi spent one season at Arkansas in 1983. Before that year, he had never caught a game in his life. Former Razorback head coach Norm DeBriyn took a chance on a guy transitioning to a new position and it changed the trajectory of his career forever. Pags went on to catch for 12 years in the Majors with the St. Louis Cardinals, winning three Gold Glove Awards. After an illustrious career, he chose to come back to where his catching career started, Fayetteville, Ark. He never lost his love for the game, spending years fundraising for the Razorback baseball program and helping develop a local charity for underprivileged youth in sports.arkansasrazorbacks.com