HAMMOND — An Illinois man led troopers on a chase and crashed his car twice, once in a construction zone and then on an interstate ramp, police said. Police arrested the driver, 19-year-old Nevaeh I. Thomas-Moore, of Harvey, and took him to Lake County Jail. Thomas-Moore faces charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, dealing marijuana, reckless driving in a work zone, aggressive driving and possession of marijuana, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.