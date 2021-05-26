Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental Health: The hidden pandemic in a world remade by COVID-19

By Brenda Germundson
cisco.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we grappled physically with COVID-19, donning masks and using hand sanitizer to protect ourselves against an unseen virus, another invisible pandemic was taking hold. Behind snarky memes and jokes about too many wine bottles on the curb, lies a grim reality: the upheaval, isolation, fear, sadness, and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted mental health across the world. In the US alone, more than 32% of consumers reported experiencing anxiety or depression as a result of the pandemic.10.

blogs.cisco.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Covid 19#Mental Health Services#Mental Health Issues#Emotional Health#Health Care Technology#Social Isolation#Creating Health#Education Educators#Burnout#Mental Health Providers#Mental Health Delivery#Depression#Systemic Inequities#Healthcare Workers#Critical Issues#Crisis#Physicians#Women#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Cisco
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Health Matters: How is COVID-19 Impacting your Mental Health

From isolation to anxiety, health experts at Lee Health say since the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve seen an increase in patients needing mental health care. “We have seen patients who before never had difficulties with mental health start to have difficulties. We have seen people who had mental health and this has made it worse,” said Dr. Jacqueline Hidalgo, a clinical psychologist with Lee Health.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Mental health effects common among mild and severe cases of COVID-19

Findings on mental health outcomes of COVID-19 infection show frequent symptoms associated with lasting neurological symptoms. SARS-CoV-2. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock.com. Impacts of COVID-19 infection on mental health – a norm rather than an exception. In a study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry, authors led by...
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

COVID-19 has brought new mental health challenges

Mental health has been a hot topic throughout the pandemic, as adults discuss how societal changes amid COVID-19 have adversely affected mental health conditions. But adults aren’t the only ones feeling these repercussions. Jeff Lox, executive director of Bellefaire in Shaker Heights; and Keili Mistovich, co-founder and pediatrician of Greater...
Mental Healththelancet.com

A lost generation? COVID-19 and adolescent mental health

Media headings about the mental health of the adolescent population during the COVID-19 pandemic have projected serious short-term and longer-term consequences of the pandemic and the measures taken to limit the spread of the virus. Headlines suggesting that there is a so-called lost generation of youth, deprived of central developmental opportunities due to the pandemic, have reached a wide audience. It is thus timely to ask: is the current generation of adolescents really lost?
Mental Healthcovenantfamilysolutions.com

Pandemic Aftershocks: Overcoming the Mental Health Impacts for Seniors

Please note, the information in this post is not a replacement for personal medical advice. We have all had disruptions to our routines as a result of health concerns and local policies related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As with many traumatic events, recovering and finding stable ground can take years. The pandemic impacted everyone differently. This is based on a number of factors, such as where they were located and their access to medical services. Age is another factor that has been determined to be important in predicting treatment outcomes for cases of COVID-19. Specifically, older adults are at the highest risk for complications, including death, if they contract the virus. Beyond weathering the pandemic, the population of older adults is faced with a number of other challenges. When combined, the resulting stress can be overwhelming. To illustrate how this can play out, let’s look at an example.
Mental HealthEntrepreneur

4 Apps for Mental Health and Stress Relief Amidst COVID-19

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic has been a different difficult time for all, but especially for those dealing with mental health issues. The lockdown and lack of socialization only add to the troubles. An app is in no way an alternative to seeking medical help or processing your issues. However, COVID-19 has altered priorities and as a result, many with mental health issues are suffering in isolation. While mental health is not something you can deal with overnight, some innovative mental health apps can really ease the burden.
Mental Healthrand.org

How COVID-19 Lessons Can Transform U.S. Mental Health Care

By one estimate, as many people experienced serious psychological distress in just the first month of the pandemic as during the entire year before it began. Elevated rates of anxiety and depression have persisted, drawing new attention to the U.S. mental health system—including fault lines that have persisted for decades.
Mental Healthunc.edu

Center for Excellence in Community Mental Health supporting COVID-19 vaccinations among the most vulnerable

The Center for Excellence in Community Mental Health is taking an assertive, multipronged approach to make certain that its patients get a fair shot at getting their shot. The CECMH’s vaccination team, led by Dr. Austin Hall, has the goal of a rate of vaccination in its severely mentally ill population of around 1,600 individuals that exceeds the rate for the general public in North Carolina.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

No change in mental health of university students in Stockholm during pandemic

University students in Stockholm reported no tangible differences in depression, anxiety or stress during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a longitudinal study at Sophiahemmet University and Karolinska Institutet finds. The study is published today in Scandinavian Journal of Public Health. The study examined changes in self-rated depression,...
MilitaryFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Army public health experts say vigilance still needed in COVID-19 pandemic

With President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of American adults partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4, many Americans are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel for the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that lift certain restrictions for fully vaccinated personnel are giving many individuals hope of life returning back to pre-pandemic days.
Mental HealthTelegraph

Covid school closures damaged mothers’ mental health

School closures because of the Covid pandemic damaged mothers' mental health but left fathers unaffected, a study suggests. Researchers at the universities of Essex, Surrey and Birmingham, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, found that the combined pressures of homeschooling, childcare and working left the mothers of pre-teen children feeling depressed, viewing themselves as worthless and having trouble sleeping.