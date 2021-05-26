Mental Health: The hidden pandemic in a world remade by COVID-19
While we grappled physically with COVID-19, donning masks and using hand sanitizer to protect ourselves against an unseen virus, another invisible pandemic was taking hold. Behind snarky memes and jokes about too many wine bottles on the curb, lies a grim reality: the upheaval, isolation, fear, sadness, and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted mental health across the world. In the US alone, more than 32% of consumers reported experiencing anxiety or depression as a result of the pandemic.10.blogs.cisco.com