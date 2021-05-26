C'mon man!

Biden, leader of the free world, says roll the presses! He thinks money grows on trees and then hands it over to countries that hate us, including Iran. He also pays Americans not to work instead of getting people back to work. In the first 5 minutes of office, he stopped the Keystone pipeline, putting 10,000 people out of work, all while smiling with great glee. He told them to get jobs making solar panels –mostly made in communist China. He must like pipelines now because he pushed Colonial pipeline to pay a 5-million dollar ransom to Russian hackers. But says he doesn’t think Putin had anything to do with it. What a first big lie made. Many more are sure to follow. Makes you wonder if he also believes in Santa Clause.