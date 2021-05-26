Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

C'mon man!

By Joey May
hiawathaworldonline.com
 28 days ago

Biden, leader of the free world, says roll the presses! He thinks money grows on trees and then hands it over to countries that hate us, including Iran. He also pays Americans not to work instead of getting people back to work. In the first 5 minutes of office, he stopped the Keystone pipeline, putting 10,000 people out of work, all while smiling with great glee. He told them to get jobs making solar panels –mostly made in communist China. He must like pipelines now because he pushed Colonial pipeline to pay a 5-million dollar ransom to Russian hackers. But says he doesn’t think Putin had anything to do with it. What a first big lie made. Many more are sure to follow. Makes you wonder if he also believes in Santa Clause.

www.hiawathaworldonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Colonial#Russian#The National Guard#Hamas#Democrats#American Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Country
China
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Britain shows Biden how to deal with Russian aggression

The British government remains far too comfortable with the presence of Russian illicit finance on its soil. However, on Wednesday, Britain educated the Biden administration on how to deal with Russian aggression. The lesson came via the Royal Navy's deployment of its Type-45 air defense destroyer, the HMS Defender, within...
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

(CNN) — The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Washington, DC after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both their ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
Congress & Courtscrowrivermedia.com

READER LETTER: Democrat tactics similar to Hitler, Stalin

Jan Conner’s letter “Republicans then and now” in the June 9 issue of the Leader was a very inaccurate and misleading letter, even hate-filled. In actuality, everything the writer wrote refers to today’s Democratic Party. Watch any History Channel show concerning Hitler or Stalin and the parallel to the Democratic...
MilitaryTime

Accused of Being "Woke," Pentagon Pulled Into America's Culture Wars

After weeks of political backlash over Pentagon’s recent attempts to promote inclusion in the military, the nation’s top officer chided lawmakers who accused the armed services of becoming “woke.”. “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned and non-commissioned officers...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

European politics offers a filibuster warning

Sen. Joe Manchin, the only statewide elected Democrat in West Virginia, has been called an "upholder of white supremacy" and has been compared to segregationists for his refusal to abolish the filibuster. Along with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Manchin is confronted by reporters about his support of the filibuster on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says Kamala Harris Wouldn't Have Scheduled Border Trip if he Wasn't Going

Donald Trump said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris wouldn't have scheduled a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border if he wasn't going to the area next week. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," the former president said in a statement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Energized Trump probes pose problems for Biden

Six months after former President Trump left office, new disclosures are peeling back layers to his conduct in the White House, teeing up investigations that could create a headache for a Biden administration that is eager to move out of the shadow of its predecessor. A new trove of documents...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

Bernie Sanders Shuts Down Meghan McCain's Complaints About 'The Squad' on The View

Sen. Bernie Sanders was not messing around during a Wednesday appearance on The View. When Meghan McCain asked how he can "stand by the Squad" given their recent remarks about Israel, Sanders shut down her line of questioning entirely and explained that the progressive faction's comments have been taken out of context. "It's not my job to have to defend every member of Congress any more than it is their job to defend every statement that I make," said the Vermont senator.
Religionpostsouth.com

Why Be Afraid of Man?

In Isaiah 51, God continued His lesson of encouragement to His people concerning His absolute mastery over all Creation, every creature, including every human being. He begins the chapter by reminding the believing remnant of their place as recipients of grace under His covenant. Though they feel like justice has deserted them, God reminds them that His law, justice, and judgment will one day spread to all peoples of the world. God promises them that in spite of the seemingly long wait, they can be encouraged that His salvation and righteousness will not disappear or fade.