Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Domestic violence suspect leads police on pursuit, shuts down I-5

kusi.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A lengthy overnight police pursuit that began near Mission Valley and ended early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 in San Onofre turned into a standoff that shut down the freeway for hours before the domestic violence suspect who had led the chase fatally shot himself inside his SUV.

www.kusi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Clemente, CA
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#I 5#Armored Vehicles#Choking#Crime#Police Violence#Police Detectives#Gun Violence#County Police#Kusi#Sdpd#Bmw#California Highway Patrol#Suv#Chp#Suspect#Patrol Officers#Cristianitos Road#Man#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Suspect Hits Patrol Vehicle During Point Loma Chase

A suspect was arrested Monday morning after ramming a patrol vehicle and hitting at least two other cars during a short pursuit in the Point Loma Heights area, police said. The pursuit happened about 9:15 a.m. when a detective spotted a man driving a suspected stolen Ford F250 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on West Point Loma Boulevard, east of Nimitz Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Man killed, woman badly injured in Clairemont area crash

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured when their cars crashed in the Clairemont area late Sunday, San Diego police said. The woman was headed east on Balboa Avenue when her 2016 Toyota Camry broadsided the man’s 2018 Honda Accord about 10:20 p.m. The man was headed north on Mount Everest Boulevard.
Temecula, CAValley News

Genetic genealogy leads to identification of Temecula woman as cold case murder victim, husband charged

Authorities have announced the arrest of Jack Dennis Potter, 68, in the cold case murder of Temecula resident Laurie Diane Potter, 54, whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court in San Diego, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Laurie Potter’s remains were unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered in an apartment complex dumpster. Her husband, Jack Potter, is accused of murdering her. At the time Laurie Potter’s remains were found, investigators were able to determine the remains belonged to an adult female, and that she was the victim of a homicide, but her identity and what exactly happened to her remained a mystery until recently thanks to the use of investigative genetic genealogy. According.
San Diego, CAjusticenewsflash.com

Man killed in San Diego hotel

San Diego-Police say guests heard some kind of argument before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed in a San Diego resort overnight. According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 3:30 am on Sunday at Mission Bay Resort San Diego, one of the hotel’s west towers.
San Diego County, CAkxoradio.com

Lost Man Rescued

(Man lost for 4 days)......He was rescued last week. BORSTAR agents rescued the man last week. San Diego County Sheriff's Department called the San Diego Border Patrol Search, trauma and Rescue Team to report the lost individual. They said the man had been lost for 4 days without water, and he could no longer walk. The team was deployed in all terrain vehicles. They located the man in a remote location near Dulzura. Aside from being dehydrated, the man said he was in good health. The BORSTAR team used the all-terrain vehicles to remove the man from the area. It was determined the man was a 35 year old Mexican National and he had entered the US illegally. He was taken to a nearby Border Patrol Station for processing.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Escondido, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Deputies Recover Stolen Rincon Artifacts After Serving Warrant at North County Home

Authorities arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of stealing priceless Native American artifacts from a historical exhibit at Harrah’s Resort Southern California. At 7 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at the home of Sonny Hunter, 32, in the 10000 block of Quail Glen Way in unincorporated Escondido. They located all of the artifacts stolen from the casino, then took Hunter into custody.
San Diego County, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Stolen Native American artifacts recovered in unincorporated Escondido

San Diego County sheriff's detectives arrested a man on Saturday suspected of stealing precious Native American artifacts from Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center. The suspect, 32-year-old Sonny Hunter, was arrested for burglary, grand theft and possession of stolen property and has been booked at the Vista Detention Facility.
San Diego, CAMarietta Daily Journal

23 people rescued from panga off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.
San Diego, CAKPBS

Panga Boat Carrying 20 People Discovered Off Coast Of Point Loma

Authorities discovered a panga boat carrying nearly two dozen people early Monday morning in waters off the coast of Point Loma, according to a media report. Shortly before 3:50 a.m., lifeguards and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of a boat that was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Osprey Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas. The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager,...