Christian Siriano Re-Creates Some of His Most Iconic Dresses For a Bridal Collection Up to Size 28

Your big day is approaching and after months of planning all of the exciting details are finally coming together – the invitations have been sent out, you’ve got your dress, and your bouquet has been picked. But what about that something special for your hair?The best bridal hair accessories do much more than simply hold your hairstyle of choice in place, they can also help to pull together your entire wedding day look.For many people, only a floor-sweeping veil will do but, for more contemporary brides or those hosting intimate ceremonies, this traditional accessory has had its day. The good...