Christian Siriano Re-Creates Some of His Most Iconic Dresses For a Bridal Collection Up to Size 28
Christian Siriano has allowed us into his backyard before — remember when he presented his spring 2021 collection outside during the pandemic? — but now it's for a bridal shoot. The designer decided it was time to bring his optimistic approach back to the wedding world, just when event planning is picking up again. Siriano hasn't launched a full bridal range since April 2017, but this 26-piece lineup of pantsuits, glamorous gowns, frilly minidresses, and full tulle skirts more than makes up for the lost time.www.popsugar.com