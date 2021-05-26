Cancel
Christian Siriano Re-Creates Some of His Most Iconic Dresses For a Bridal Collection Up to Size 28

By Sarah Wasilak
 15 days ago
Christian Siriano has allowed us into his backyard before — remember when he presented his spring 2021 collection outside during the pandemic? — but now it's for a bridal shoot. The designer decided it was time to bring his optimistic approach back to the wedding world, just when event planning is picking up again. Siriano hasn't launched a full bridal range since April 2017, but this 26-piece lineup of pantsuits, glamorous gowns, frilly minidresses, and full tulle skirts more than makes up for the lost time.

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content.

Christian Siriano
Niecy Nash
Christian Siriano Gives Advice to Young LGBTQ+ Designers and Names His Favorite Pride Outfits Ever

The pandemic hasn't slowed Christian Siriano down. The 35-year-old designer was one of the first to convert his NYC studio into a place for creating masks, where he invited his small team of sewers in to support those on the front lines. He also managed to host two fashion shows — one socially distanced in his own backyard — customize red carpet gowns for virtual award season, work with ThredUp on a universal logo for thrifting, and launch his first bridal collection since 2017.
