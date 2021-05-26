Your package handler doesn’t care about your high-tech smart delivery box
Between my job and my ridiculously unhealthy Amazon obsession, my house sees approximately 100 or so package deliveries per year. Despite the fact that I’ve have never once had a package stolen in 10 years, I jumped at the opportunity to take a look at a secure delivery box from our friends at Yale. For one thing, I wanted to know just how the heck they work. How could a box accept a package, and then lock itself? How would it know that something had gone in and it now needed to be locked? The whole thing turned into a fun little adventure, and I’ll take you along with me on the journey, but first, let’s talk about the box itself.www.digitaltrends.com