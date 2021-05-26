Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Your package handler doesn’t care about your high-tech smart delivery box

Digital Trends
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween my job and my ridiculously unhealthy Amazon obsession, my house sees approximately 100 or so package deliveries per year. Despite the fact that I’ve have never once had a package stolen in 10 years, I jumped at the opportunity to take a look at a secure delivery box from our friends at Yale. For one thing, I wanted to know just how the heck they work. How could a box accept a package, and then lock itself? How would it know that something had gone in and it now needed to be locked? The whole thing turned into a fun little adventure, and I’ll take you along with me on the journey, but first, let’s talk about the box itself.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Package Delivery#Tech#Smart Lock#Kent#Ups#Dhl#Vivint Video Doorbell#Package Handlers#Delivery Personnel#Delivery State#Legit Packages#Deliveries#Instructions#Notifications#Care#Fedex#Stolen#Tape#Adventure#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Industry
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Fingerbot Plus has more pressing power to make dumb appliances smart

There are a lot of ways to turn a “dumb” appliance into a smart one through things like smart plugs, smart switches, and more, but when it comes to pressing buttons, there just aren’t a ton of options — until now, anyway. The Fingerbot Plus is a small, $25 device that can press buttons for you. It can turn on nearly anything, from a light switch on the wall to your coffee machine or printer. You could say it’s the Chromecast of smart switches.
ElectronicsDallas News

Amazon Sidewalk: Cool new technology or a security risk?

If you own an Amazon Echo Alexa voice assistant or Ring doorbell or camera, I’m hoping you’ve at least heard of a new technology from Amazon called Sidewalk, which is drawing a bit of controversy. Amazon Sidewalk shares a small portion of your internet service with Amazon devices and third-party...
Cell PhonesBGR

If you care about privacy, delete these 4 apps from your phone

At WWDC 2021 a few days ago, Apple made it clear that the iPhone maker is doubling down on its commitment to privacy with future software updates, like the slew of privacy-related improvements coming to iOS 15 later this year. Among other things, those forthcoming changes will make it harder for marketers to snoop on users they send emails to, and the things that people do on the web will be obscured even more from prying eyes — to say nothing of recent Apple enhancements like App Tracking Transparency, which lets iPhone users tell apps like Facebook to stop spying on things they do on the web outside of Facebook.
Electronicswcn247.com

Have an Echo device? Amazon may help itself to your Wi-Fi

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon wants you to share your internet connection. The company launched a program this week that forces users of certain Echo smart speakers and Ring devices to automatically share a small portion of their wireless bandwidth with neighbors. The only way to stop it is to turn it off yourself. Amazon says the program, called Amazon Sidewalk, is a way to make sure lights, smart locks and other gadgets outside the home and out of reach of a Wi-Fi connection stay working. But some privacy experts warn that the technology is so new that not enough is known about the privacy and security risks. And they criticize the fact that Amazon forced consumers into Amazon Sidewalk and that many people may not know they have the option to opt-out of it.
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Amazon borrowing Wi-Fi

NEW YORK – Do you own an Amazon smart device? If so, odds are good that the company is already sharing your internet connection with your neighbors unless you've specifically told it not to. On Tuesday, the company launched a program that forces users of many Echo smart speakers and...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap this Blink home security camera is today

Prime Day deals have come early with Amazon launching some official early Prime Day deals to get us all excited for the big sales event that’s coming up super soon. While we’re primed and ready for the Prime Day home security camera deals that will form the main event, we’ve also spotted this fantastic Blink Mini indoor security camera available right now for just $35 at Amazon. If you’re looking to keep an eye on what’s going on in one room of your house, this is a great way to do so. We’ve also got all the other best home security camera deals if you’re looking for something more substantial.
Industrycamdenliving.com

Delightful Deliveries: How to Ensure You Get Your Packages

We now live in a world where online shopping is the new normal, and it only continues to soar. In the United States alone, we expect to see e-commerce sales surpass $740 billion by 2023.* With the growing number of package and food deliveries, drivers are slammed. Unfortunately, this workload leads to misdeliveries, and you are stuck trying to track them down.
Electronicstheiet.org

‘PrivacyMic’: the smart speaker that doesn’t eavesdrop

Researchers in the US have developed a system that can inform a smart home – or listen for the signal that would turn on a smart speaker – without eavesdropping on audible sound. Microphones are among the most common electronic sensors in the world, with about 320 million listening for...
Electronicslifewire.com

Do Smart Plugs Save Energy?

This article teaches you how smart plugs can save you energy and money in your home, as well as looks at the issues that can occur by using them. Typically, a smart plug uses about 1 Watt of power when in standby mode depending on the type of connection it uses. Because a smart plug is connected to something else in your home to work correctly, it's always somewhat active. However, if you have a smart plug that connects via Wi-Fi, it's likely to only ever use about 1 to 2 Watts at the absolute most each day.
ElectronicsWPBF News 25

Amazon Sidewalk feature connects your internet with others

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Amazon devices including Echo, Alexa, Ring Doorbell and Floodlight camera will now automatically connect to Amazon Sidewalk. Jim Margolis, the owner of Margolis Technologies Inc, said many Amazon Alexa users are already enrolled in the newest service even though they likely don’t know it. “That’s...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This smart plug is only $15 in early Amazon Prime Day deal

With Amazon’s Prime Day approaching, you should already be preparing your shopping lists for the products that you want to buy at a discount, even if the annual shopping event is still a couple of weeks away. However, if you’re planning to invest in Amazon’s smart home devices, you might want to keep an eye out for early Prime Day deals such as this offer for the Amazon Smart Plug that applies a $10 discount, bringing its price down to an even more affordable $15 from its original price of $25.
TechnologyNews On 6

Oklahomans React To Amazon’s New Wi-Fi Sharing Feature

A new Amazon feature lets strangers tap into your Wi-Fi through your devices. It's called Amazon Sidewalk. Two cyber security experts told News 9 it's all in the fine print. Their message, do your research about devices like Amazon Alexa. “They are using Bluetooth low-energy to create a wireless mesh...
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

The Aqara M2 Smart Hub is Great for Smart Home Beginners

The M2 is a perfect starter hub. It's easy to set up, and there is a minimal learning curve. For smart home beginners and those looking to test the water, this hub is a favorite. Key Features. Up to 128 child device support. HomeKit support. Google Home/Amazon Alexa support. Bluetooth...
InternetFox 59

Amazon Sidewalk to begin sharing internet from your devices starting Tuesday: Here’s how to turn it off

(NEXSTAR) – If you’re not a fan of Amazon Sidewalk, you can still kick it to the curb. Starting Tuesday, Amazon is enabling its new Amazon Sidewalk service to automatically connect Echo and Ring devices to a shared network, allowing those devices — and others — to “work better at home and beyond the front door.” According to Amazon, this shared network is achieved by utilizing a small portion of each device’s internet bandwidth, which is then pooled together to provide Amazon Sidewalk’s services to “you and your neighbors.”
ElectronicsBGR

5 smart home devices on Amazon you’ll wonder how you ever lived without

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. What makes the smart home market so great? Well, there are plenty of contributing factors. If you really stop to think about it though, there’s one thing that’s particularly awesome that from other popular consumer technology markets. With smartphones, laptops, and other similar products, huge innovations only come around once every few years, at best. Meanwhile, there are innovative new smart home gadgets that pop up all the time.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Amazon starts sharing your internet today

Amazon's Echo devices are officially sharing your internet connection — unless you opted out, that is. The e-commerce giant's shared low-bandwidth network Amazon Sidewalk, which launched on eligible Ring devices last year, began working off eligible Echo devices Tuesday. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3,275.26 +11.15...
TechnologyDigital Trends

How to disable Amazon Sidewalk (and why you should do it)

After years of development, Amazon Sidewalk is finally going live this week. The company’s first major stab at expanded community networking, Amazon Sidewalk will do a few things for smart home device owners. Utilizing low-power broadcast methods including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and parts of the 900MHz radio spectrum, Sidewalk seeks to fill in the bandwidth gaps for a number of web-connected devices in our homes by enabling faster setups for many smart home devices (like smart lights, locks, and cameras) and enhancing overall internet connectivity for this same suite of gear.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

How to silence every single spam call on your iPhone without buying any apps

There’s no getting around it: spam calls are incredibly annoying and, at times, seem absolutely endless. From fake calls about social security benefits to fraudulent calls about expiring car warranties, scammers in recent years have only become more brazen and sophisticated when it comes to robocalling any and everyone. That’s the bad news. The good news is that your iPhone comes with a few built-in features that can help you eliminate these spam calls, or at the very least, keep them from constantly interrupting you throughout the day. Today’s Top Deal Shoppers are swarming Amazon to get these best-selling smart plugs for $4.37...
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

10 deals you don’t want to miss on Saturday: Free $10 Amazon credit, $4 smart plugs, $47 ANC headphones, more

The weekend has finally arrived — and with Father’s Day 2021 and Prime Day 2021 both right around the corner, you know there are going to be plenty of fantastic daily deals out there right now. Lucky for you, we dug through hundreds of them so you don’t have to, and we picked out the very best ones. Highlights from Saturday’s roundup include a FREE $10 Amazon credit for Prime members when you buy a $40+ gift card or eGift card and use the promo code GIFTFORPD21 (send the eGift card to yourself and you end up getting the $10 credit...