Your package handler doesn’t care about your high-tech smart delivery box

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon wants you to share your internet connection. The company launched a program this week that forces users of certain Echo smart speakers and Ring devices to automatically share a small portion of their wireless bandwidth with neighbors. The only way to stop it is to turn it off yourself. Amazon says the program, called Amazon Sidewalk, is a way to make sure lights, smart locks and other gadgets outside the home and out of reach of a Wi-Fi connection stay working. But some privacy experts warn that the technology is so new that not enough is known about the privacy and security risks. And they criticize the fact that Amazon forced consumers into Amazon Sidewalk and that many people may not know they have the option to opt-out of it.