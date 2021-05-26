See the Boys From the "Charlie Bit My Finger" Video Now as Teens

Viral videos may come and go from the cultural consciousness, but few have been as ingrained in pop culture as "Charlie Bit My Finger." The 55-second clip of then one-year-old Charlie Davies-Carr and his then three-year-old brother Harry Davies-Carr has racked up nearly 900 million views and spawned countless parodies since their father first posted it in 2007. Now, the boys who starred in the video are in their teens, and the video that helped make them internet icons is slated to come down from YouTube forever. Read on to see what the boys from the "Charlie Bit My Finger" video look like now and what their plans are for their famous footage.