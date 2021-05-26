Cancel
Today's Talkers: 5/25

FOX Carolina
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDid you see that moon this morning? Plus, how do you feel about roller skating….at the airport!? Join our conversation by commenting below and remember to always join us on The Morning News from 4:30-9am.

Entertainment
TV & Videos
Entertainment101wkqx.com

Odelay turns 25 today

Beck’s landmark album “Odelay” was released 25 years ago today (6/18/96). The groundbreaking, genre-blending, sample heavy album went double platinum and won Beck the Grammy for Alternative Album of the Year in 1997. Just clap your hands…and revisit these classic videos:
Footballworldboxingnews.net

5 Great Sports to Try Today

There are a great many sports in the world, any of which is a brilliant way to spend your time should you feel so inclined. However, because of the breadth and variety of sports available to engage in, almost nobody is fully equipped to determine which sport is their favorite and often people don’t even realize how many sports there truly are.
Sportsravallirepublic.com

Today in sports history: June 25

In 1981, Sugar Ray Leonard wins the WBA junior middleweight title with a ninth-round knockout of Ayub Kalule in Houston. See more sports moments from this date:
EntertainmentRadio Ink

Canadian Talker Gets New Host

Global News Radio 770 CHQR has hired well-known Calgary media personality Ted Henley host The Drive (weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.). Henley officially takes over as permanent host Monday. With more than 23 years of experience in journalism, Henley has been on-air in Calgary for decades. He began his career...
Golfwriteforcalifornia.com

Collin Morikawa takes on Jimmy Fallon in Mario Golf

It is not quite Conan O’Brien playing Mortal Kombat X with Marshawn Lynch, but Collin Morikawa went on the Tonight Show on Thursday to both promote the Tokyo Olympic Games as one of the recently announced USA Olympian for Men’s Golf and to challenge host Jimmy Fallon in a game of Mario Golf: Super Rush on Nintendo Switch. Check out their three-hole match below.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Top Star ‘Burns Bridge’ With WWE

Did this AEW star just ‘bury’ Vince McMahon and the WWE? This week’s special edition of Saturday Night Dynamite is in the books and it saw a huge AEW World Championship match as in the main event – current AEW World Champion Kenny ‘The Cleaner’ Omega defeated Jungle Boy to retain his championship belt. After the show went off the air however, the crowd got to hear from a very impassionate Eddie Kingston who discussed the differences between All Elite Wrestling and WWE, and he ‘burned the bridge’ with WWE, turning down any potential opportunity to sign a contract in the future. Is Vince McMahon ‘allowing’ top stars to sign in AEW?
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Sam Richardson

CHICAGO – Patrick McDonald of HollywoodChicago.com appears on “The Morning Mess” with Scott Thompson on WBGR-FM (Monroe, Wisconsin) on June 24th, 2021, reviewing the new film “Werewolves Within,” in theaters beginning June 25th, and through Video-On-Demand July 2nd. Submitted by PatrickMcD on July 8, 2016 - 10:21am. CHICAGO – In...
NBAava360.com

Skip & Shannon react to Scottie Pippen saying 'KD ain't LeBron' | NBA | UNDISPUTED

Scottie Pippen didn’t hold back in his GQ interview when asked about Kevin Durant. The 6-time champ said that KD’s biggest weakness is not utilizing his teammates enough while referencing KD taking the final shot in the Game 7 loss against the Bucks. Pippen said Durant quote, 'doesn’t have what LeBron has.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe weigh in on Pippen's comments about KD.
NBAsportswar.com

Think Michael Jordan did that to Christian Laettner in ping pong.

I watched it. Those last couple of minutes and Lane crowd roar is awesome -- MikeVT85 06/25/2021 9:39PM. We were in top corner and saw people streaming out of the stadium... -- bgna 06/26/2021 6:10PM. .when bo hits one of his own players with his headset, classic pelini...... -- squarerootofone...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'GMA' Fans Are So Happy for Robin Roberts After Seeing Her Big News on Instagram

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts has something exciting up her sleeve — and fans are super pumped for it. This week, the 60-year-old ABC News journalist shared the trailer for her upcoming Disney+ show Turning the Tables on her Instagram page. Premiering on July 28, the roundtable series will feature Robin hosting intimate talks about a multitude of topics with "groups of incredible women" every episode.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Max Rosenthal, ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Actor, Dies at 95

Actor Max Rosenthal has died at age 95. Rosenthal appeared in the popular television show “Everybody Loves Raymond” from 2002 to 2004. During his time on the show starring Ray Romano, Rosenthal played the character named Max. He also appeared in a short film called “Set Set Spike.” The film centered around a single mother and her morning rituals that included volleyball-inspired exercises. Most recently, Max appeared on his son Phil’s show as himself. The show, “Somebody Feed Phil” follows Phil Rosenthal around the world as he tried different food. Phil also worked as an actor and creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Tyrus: Why does Gwen Berry want to compete in the Olympics if she hates her country so much

"The Big Sunday Show" panel discusses Olympic trials athlete Gwen Berry turning her back on the American flag while the National Anthem played. TYRUS MURDOCH: No, I don't, and quite honestly I don't care when the national anthem was played. It doesn't matter, 5:20, 4:15 it doesn't really matter. I'm going to give you names here. We've had some issues in this country especially as a black man when I go to Tommy Smith, John Carlos, Jessie Owens who they had issues, they fought, they wanted dignity, but they also wanted a seat at the table. They wanted to show how much they loved their country, how much they belong, and human rights issues and they fought for it. This isn't it. Even if we are taking a knee on the baseball game, I have no problem with a professional athlete being a citizen, taking a respectful knee during the flag if that's what you choose to do while still honoring the flag, I have no issue. She turned her back on the flag. She was upset they had the gall to – what song would you think they are going to play at the Olympics? This very simply, why are you even competing in the Olympics if you hate the flag and the country so much? If it's such a horrible place, why are you doing it?
NFLHello Magazine

Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

Michael Strahan is usually a regular fixture on Good Morning America, but the former NFL player and TV star has been missing from our TV screens lately. Fans do not need to panic though as Michael has made no announcement that he has left the show. It's more likely that...
SportsStar-Tribune

