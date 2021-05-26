Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Hatteras Island, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities. The warm air temperatures in the 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid to upper 50s. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use extreme caution to avoid this threat.