After a year of having only a limited number of in-person programs, the majority of area communities are planning Memorial Day programs for the weekend of May 30-31. The Memorial Day program at St. Anne’s Cemetery at Dixon will be held following current health directive guidelines for outdoor events. The program will take place, weather permitting, on Sunday, May 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery one-half mile east of the Dixon Post Office.