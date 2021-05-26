Ball Arena Receives Capacity Increase to 10,500

St Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The St. Louis Blues will meet with the Colorado Avalanche in NHL action in Ball Arena in Denver, CO, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 10:00 PM (EDT). The Blues became one of the league’s most inconsistent players. The lack of depth on both ends of the ice is the primary cause of the team’s inconsistencies. Ryan O’Reilly has 24 goals and Mike Hoffman, Jordan Kyrou, and Brayden Schenn combined for 47 goals, but the backend struggled to find the back of the net, resulting in a team that only scores 2.9 goals per game. St. Louis is 4th at 27-20 in the NL West Division.