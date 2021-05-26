Cancel
Ball Arena Receives Capacity Increase to 10,500

NHL
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increase is effective with the next home playoff game. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today that Ball Arena has received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) to increase capacity for Colorado Avalanche hockey games and Denver Nuggets basketball games effective with the next home playoff game by either the Avalanche or Nuggets.

