Lifecycle Advantage: Changing the Game for Customer Success

The past 18 months have had a profound impact on the world. The unprecedented scale of the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally shifted how we interact with one another. Without a doubt it has also been disruptive. But it is a disruption that has affected everyone, and that “level playing field,” has offered opportunities, too. “Great leaders when they see these macro-economic challenges, they look at it as an opportunity,” Frederico Hakamine, Okta Senior Technical Marketing Manager, said.