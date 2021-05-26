Cancel
Lifecycle Advantage: Changing the Game for Customer Success

By John Stone
cisco.com
 15 days ago

The Suez Canal. The discovery of the double helix. The polio vaccine. What do these things have in common? Each was a game-changing moment. And now, Lifecycle Advantage is poised for yet another game-changing moment of its own. Introducing Success Program Insights. Cisco and partners can now work together to...

blogs.cisco.com
Technologysalesforce.com

Ecommerce Success Lies in the Power of a Complete Customer Engagement Platform

I had an interesting conversation recently with a Director of Ecommerce at a global chemical manufacturer. He told me that the company’s adoption of its CRM system went through the roof after their B2B ecommerce infrastructure was connected to it. Their sales and service reps, he said, had visibility into order flow and customer activity, increasing customer engagement, which ultimately led to better customer service and customer insights for the company.
Princeton, NJStamford Advocate

Servion Partners with McorpCX to Enable Enterprises to Improve Customer Experience

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Servion Global Solutions, a leading contact center and customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has partnered with McorpCX to provide customer experience management solutions to global enterprises looking to level-up their CX game. Under this partnership, McorpCX will work closely with Servion to empower enterprises...
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

Oracle Partners Gain Access to Io-Tahoe Data RPA Platform

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. Oracle Partners that manage client migrations to Oracle Cloud now have access to the Io-Tahoe Data RPA Platform. The Platform and its AI/ML driven Digital Workers help partners gain a deeper understanding of client’s data estate, which is one of the key pre-requisites to achieving a rapid and efficient Oracle Cloud migration.
Businessaithority.com

Algo Announces Heidi Turk as Chief Customer Success Officer

Algo, a leading supply chain intelligence SaaS solutions provider, announced that Heidi Turk has been named Chief Customer Success Officer. “We are honored to welcome Heidi to the Algo Team and excited for what this means to both current and future customers,” said Amjad Hussain, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Algo. “Heidi’s deep knowledge of hard-goods manufacturing, distribution and retail channel operations will take Algo’s white-glove, customer-centric service and support to the next level.”
EconomyCIO

Capitalising on the opportunity of multi-cloud environments

The past 18 months have had a profound impact on the world. The unprecedented scale of the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally shifted how we interact with one another. Without a doubt it has also been disruptive. But it is a disruption that has affected everyone, and that “level playing field,” has offered opportunities, too. “Great leaders when they see these macro-economic challenges, they look at it as an opportunity,” Frederico Hakamine, Okta Senior Technical Marketing Manager, said.
Technologydevops.com

Element Announces Element Unify Integration with AWS IoT SiteWise to Enable Condition-based Monitoring for Industrial Customers

Element Unify provides context-rich plant data for real-time KPIs and metrics, helping industrials make better, data-driven decisions using an ISO 27001 certified solution. San Francisco, CA, June 9, 2021 — Element, a leading software provider in IT/OT data management for industrial companies, today announced a new offering featuring an API integration between its Element Unify product and AWS IoT SiteWise, a managed service from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), that makes it easy to collect, store, organize, and monitor data from industrial equipment at scale. The API integration is designed to give customers the ability to centralize plant data model integration and metadata management, enabling data to be ingested into AWS services, including AWS IoT SiteWise and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) industrial data lake.
Technologyenterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 5 tips to keep pace with your customers

With the global pandemic happening during a period of rapid digitalization, two forces of disruption coalesced. Businesses need to pivot as consumers have become more connected, workplaces have been restructured, and logistical challenges must be overcome. The use of technology has been a key differentiator in how well companies have...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Organizational Alignment Around Customer Journeys is Integral to CX Success, According to New Report

Pointillist®, an award-winning provider of customer journey management software, identified that the most effective, high-performing teams align their organization around journeys to manage, measure and improve customer experience (CX). In its 2021 State of Customer Journey Management and CX Measurement report, Pointillist surveyed over 1,150 CX, analytics, customer service and marketing professionals from various industries worldwide to discover what separates leaders in customer experience from laggards.
Softwareaithority.com

New C3 AI Ex Machina Customers Experience Success with No-Code AI Anyone Can Use

C3 AI, the Enterprise AI application software company, announced that C3 AI Ex Machina, its no-code solution that anyone can use to generate actionable enterprise AI insights, has seen significant growth in its first full quarter of release. More than 25 organizations and companies are now generating predictive insights and reaping the benefits that no-code enterprise AI provides, including energy giant Con Edison, healthcare leader Stanford Medicine, and the HIVE Lab at George Washington University.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Ventana Research Names Qlik as an Exemplary Vendor and Overall Value Index Leader in its 2021 Analytics and Data Value Index

Index Ranks Qlik #1 in Mobile Analytics, #2 in Embedded Analytics, And Top Three in Customer Experience, Manageability, Usability and TCO/ROI. – the report highlights the impactful combination of overall customer experience and TCO/ROI that buyers can expect when deploying Qlik’s modern analytics platform. Marketing Technology News:MarTech Interview With Jason...
Economynojitter.com

How Contact Centers Grow Customer Trust

Customer trust is based on the ability to consistently prove to your customers that they can rely on your brand, products, and people. Every engagement with your customers is a chance to build or break trust, and that journey is a bumpy road. So, how do you build customer trust and ensure that it withstands time? Let’s take a look.
Softwaremartechseries.com

InRule Technology Acquires Explainable AI Software Leader, simMachines, Inc.

InRule Technology, provider of the leading decision platform for automating mission-critical business decisions, announced the acquisition of Chicago-based simMachines, Inc., the leader in explainable AI/machine learning (XAI) applications. Marketing Technology News: Alliance Develops Shared Diversity and Inclusion Goals. “In today’s market, explainable AI is essential for automating predictions and decisions...
Economymartechseries.com

Actual vs. Intended Customer Experience: The Major Disconnect

There’s gap between understanding your customers’ actual service experience and the experience you believe your customers are having. Understanding why this is disconnect is happening, the consequences it has for your business, and how you can solve it are critical during this period of digital transformation. You likely intend for...
Softwaredevops.com

Leveraging AI in DevOps for Non-Linear Scaleup

With technology evolving in leaps and bounds, AI is shaping the future of digital transformation for every business seeking speed, scalability, quality and flexibility. Since DevOps is on the verge of delivering exceptional software development environments, DevOps in AI is undeniably the next breakthrough in technology. We’ve witnessed every industry racing toward the adoption of AI to transform their business. To support this transformation, smart automation solutions coupled with AI implementations is becoming the new normal.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Annex Cloud Announces the Launch of Loyalty Experience Platform™

Company’s Next-gen Loyalty and Data Management Solution Dominates the Global Marketplace as Demands for Collecting First-party Data at Scale and Owning the Customer Relationship Continue to Rise. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today the...
Economycisco.com

Are Performance Issues Impacting Your Customer Experiences? Here’s the Fix…

For retailers, a simple, flawless, digital customer experience is the new currency. It’s a defining factor in the success of your business and its brand reputation. The pandemic has expedited the evolution of our world to a fully digital one. People no longer have a choice; they have to rely on digital experiences with the companies they rely on – including yours.
Technologyaithority.com

ringDNA Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

AI-Powered RevOps Platform Improves Operational Efficiency and Revenue Growth From Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience Teams. ringDNA, the end-to-end platform for faster revenue growth, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Cool Vendors in Technology Marketing report by Gartner, Inc. In the 2021 report, Gartner states, “This year’s Cool Vendors help technology and service providers scale demand, improve win rates and accelerate deal velocity using AI-based sales acceleration and CX solutions. Technology leaders should consider these solutions to improve direct and indirect seller success.”
Technologymartechseries.com

HealthEZ Selects IntelePeer’s Innovative CPaaS Solutions To Create An Automated Self-Service Experience That Offers Convenience and Simplifies Business Processes

IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, announced today that HealthEZ, the premier benefits administrator in health plan analytics and consumer engagement, has selected IntelePeer to bring convenient, self-service automation capabilities to its high-touch support services. Through the implementation of IntelePeer’s Atmosphere® CPaaS platform, HealthEZ enables its clients, brokers, providers, and members the ability to access information and complete common processes in every area of health benefits—’round the clock.
Softwaremartechseries.com

A Few Analytics Tools That Should Be Part Of Your MarTech Stack

A Marketing Technology Stack is a set of digital tools used by digital marketers to effectively perform marketing activities across various digital platforms. Analytical tools are a set of charts, maps, and diagrams designed to collect, interpret, and present data for a wide range of applications and organizations. Here are...
Businessaithority.com

Ingram Micro’s IT Channel Partners Gain An Advantage With “Core to Edge” Advanced Solutions For Securing And Managing The Distributed Enterprise

Multi-million-dollar Investments Give Channel Partners In 122 Countries Complex Advanced Technology Solutions To Address The Cybersecurity And Data Center Needs Of Work From Anywhere And The Digital Systems To Provide A More Exceptional Customer Experience. Ingram Micro Inc.’s multi-million-dollar investments within its global Advanced Solutions organization are resulting in new...