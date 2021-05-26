Lifecycle Advantage: Changing the Game for Customer Success

Element Unify provides context-rich plant data for real-time KPIs and metrics, helping industrials make better, data-driven decisions using an ISO 27001 certified solution. San Francisco, CA, June 9, 2021 — Element, a leading software provider in IT/OT data management for industrial companies, today announced a new offering featuring an API integration between its Element Unify product and AWS IoT SiteWise, a managed service from Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), that makes it easy to collect, store, organize, and monitor data from industrial equipment at scale. The API integration is designed to give customers the ability to centralize plant data model integration and metadata management, enabling data to be ingested into AWS services, including AWS IoT SiteWise and Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) industrial data lake.