Netflix's Sandman casts Death, teases future storylines in sprawling ensemble announcement

Good Day Splashers, and if you haven’t taken a moment to thank streaming apps for what they do, perhaps this news will make you regret it. While I won’t pretend to be a huge encyclopedia of DC Comics knowledge (come at me for the Marvel quizzes!), I can say that one adaptation that I’ve heard about for too long is The Sandman. It feels like for the last 15 years it’s been rumored, and written about. But, we’ve yet to see anything materialize. Outside of Sandman in ECW (yup, hardcore nerd), it’s all been articles forcing most of us to go Wikipedia this Sandman that has been spoken of. Well, Netflix decided to remind us of something else its spent plenty of good money on for us to see. Take a look at the Behind-the-Scenes sneak peek of Netflix’s The Sandman: