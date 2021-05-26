Cancel
Netflix's Sandman casts Death, teases future storylines in sprawling ensemble announcement

By Matthew Jackson
syfy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's The Sandman, based on the beloved DC Comics/Vertigo series of the same name, is easily one of the most-anticipated series in production right now. Fans have been waiting years to see writer Neil Gaiman's dark world brought to life onscreen, and after various false starts it's finally happening with Gaiman's direct involvement alongside fellow executive producers Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer.

ComicsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Who Are The Eternals: 5 Quick Things To Know From The Marvel Comics

It is already pretty exciting to know that Eternals, one of the most anticipated 2021 movies, is helmed by an Academy Award winner like Chloé Zhao - the visionary director of Nomadland. However, what especially excites me personally is that this long-awaited installment to the Marvel movies will be the first iteration of the lesser-known superhero team outside of Marvel Comics, which never gave them much time to breathe despite their importance, anyway. Still, there is plenty to learn about the Eternals from the comics before their film hits theaters, starting with where these mysterious immortals came from.
TV & Videoslivinglifefearless.co

Netflix is Preparing an Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

Netflix has announced that it will present an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed graphic novel series The Sandman. The network has also announced the initial cast. The main character, Dream, lord of The Dreaming and one of The Endless, seven siblings who embody various natural forces, will be played by Tom Sturridge, who most recently played Jake on the Starz series Sweetbitter.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

Neil Gaiman Responds To Criticisms Of ‘Race-Swapped’ Casting Of Death In Netflix Sandman Series

In response to the criticisms leveled against Netflix’s upcoming Sandman series regarding its casting of Death, which will see the second eldest Endless depicted as a black woman rather than as the white woman originally seen in the original comic book series, Neil Gaiman has insisted that skeptical fans “watch the show” before they “make up [their] minds.”
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's Sandman: Neil Gaiman Claps Back at Casting Complaints - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

On Today's IGN The Fix: Entertainment, it seems that not everyone is happy with Netflix's most recent round of Sandman casting announcements. Sandman co-creator/series executive producer Neil Gaiman makes his feelings clear about the negative backlash to the casting of actors like Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. A group of fans has released an extended cut of the 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie featuring previously undiscovered deleted scenes from the film. The new version extends Super Mario Bros. from its original runtime of 104 minutes to a robust 125 minutes. And finally, Chris Hemsworth has been spotted on the set of Thor 4 looking especially RIPPED for his role.
TV SeriesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Netflix Teases First Looks At SANDMAN, UMBRELLA ACADEMY Season 3, And More During GEEKED WEEK

Netflix has shared the first official details on Geeked Week, a five-day virtual fan event that's set to take place from June 7-11. The event will feature major announcements, exclusive teaser and trailer premieres, first looks, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, celebrity games, script table reads, live performances and more, with each day focusing on a different theme.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

Rupert Evans Cast as Bridgerton Patriarch in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 2

Netflix has announced that British actor Rupert Evans (The Man in the High Castle, Charmed) has been tapped for a key role in the upcoming second season of Shonda Rhimes’ hit romantic period drama Bridgerton. Evans is set to portray the role of Edmund Bridgerton, the late patriarch of the titular aristocratic family. Edmund is described as a loving and devoted husband, whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton gave them eight perfect children. He’s also an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.
TV SeriesKansas City Star

Don’t like the ‘woke’ casting of Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ series? Neil Gaiman doesn’t care

Neil Gaiman's revered comic book series "The Sandman" from the '80s and '90s is finally being made into a television series for Netflix. The comic was a genre-busting, gender-bending horror-ish fantasia that simply didn't care about convention. So when self-proclaimed fans objected to the show casting nonbinary and Black actors, how did they think Gaiman would react?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Netflix Geeked Week: MOTU Revelation, Sandman, Cowboy Bebop & More

Last week, Netflix announced that it was jumping into the "virtual fan convention" game in a big way starting June 7 with Geeked Week. Sponsored by Netflix Geeked and running over the course of five days, Geeked Week was created to give fans an opportunity to share their excitement and connect with people from all over the world who hold the same passion for the characters and stories that they do. Some of the streaming series, films, and games being teased to play some major roles over the course of the week include Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop, Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard, and a whole ton more.
TV Seriessplashreport.com

Behind The Scenes Sneak Peek Of Netflix’s THE SANDMAN

Good Day Splashers, and if you haven’t taken a moment to thank streaming apps for what they do, perhaps this news will make you regret it. While I won’t pretend to be a huge encyclopedia of DC Comics knowledge (come at me for the Marvel quizzes!), I can say that one adaptation that I’ve heard about for too long is The Sandman. It feels like for the last 15 years it’s been rumored, and written about. But, we’ve yet to see anything materialize. Outside of Sandman in ECW (yup, hardcore nerd), it’s all been articles forcing most of us to go Wikipedia this Sandman that has been spoken of. Well, Netflix decided to remind us of something else its spent plenty of good money on for us to see. Take a look at the Behind-the-Scenes sneak peek of Netflix’s The Sandman:
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Netflix kicks off day two of Geeked Week with first look at The Sandman set

Seeing as Netflix decided that it’s Geeked Week, we can all wear our pocket protectors, glasses with tape over the bridge, and flood pants that keep our cuffs bone dry without fear. Admittedly, Geek Chic™ isn’t the most comfortable sleep gear. Well, unless, of course, you’ve been visited by the Sandman. Netflix is way ahead of you, with a flurry of Sandman news to help you drift peacefully into a sound slumber.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Neil Gaiman Offers a Behind the Scenes Look at His SANDMAN Netflix Series

Netflix is currently in the process of shooting its highly anticipated series adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman comic. To get fans pumped up for what’s coming, they’ve released a behind the scenes look in which author and executive producer Neil Gaiman offers a cool sneak peek at the sets of the series!
TV SeriesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Watch Neil Gaiman Tour ‘The Sandman’ Set For the First Time

Long considered unadaptable — or at least, many have tried and none have succeeded to date — The Sandman is finally getting its first official TV series. The acclaimed DC Comics book, first published from 1989 to 1996, Sandman will now become a big-budget series for Netflix. The first season is in production now.
TV SeriesPopculture

The One 'Friends' Storyline That Sparked a Cast Revolt

Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane were involved in the HBO Max reunion special released on Thursday, but they still have more stories to tell. In a follow-up interview published Thursday, Kauffman, Crane, and executive producer Kevin Bright shared more behind-the-scenes details, including which storyline the cast couldn't take. Bright said they were not happy with the idea of Joey dating Rachel, a storyline that started late in Season 9 and continued into early Season 10.