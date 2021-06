With the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set to announce inflation data today, many are on the edge of their seats anticipating what may be an interest rate hike coming soon. While vested interests prefer to paint a rosy picture for perpetuating a crazy market, Christiaan Hetzer at Forbes and many others reveal that the real estate bubble and inflation are just an American trend, but a global problem. But, the question on everyone’s mind today is, “Will interest rates go up?” As much as every potential homeowner would like to dream, the answer seems obvious.