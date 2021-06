Kudos to the citizens of McCall, Idaho, for pushing back on the development swap (“Growing pains,” April 2021). We have already lost more than half our wildlife in the past few decades, and one of the many ways we’re killing them is by developing more and more of their habitat to accommodate our continuous population growth, when we’re already overpopulated. If we don’t knock this off, there’s not going to be much left in another couple decades. To have any chance at all of saving our planet and its diversity of life, we absolutely must refuse to develop green fields, or there will be no hope at all.