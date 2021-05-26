Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

New Personalized Immune Cell Therapy Now Offered at Fox Chase Cancer Center for Relapsed or Drug-Resistant Multiple Myeloma

foxchase.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (May 26, 2021)—Although there have been treatment advances over the years, multiple myeloma is still an incurable disease. It is characterized by periods of remission and relapse resulting in decreased survival outcomes following initial therapies. But now, Fox Chase Cancer Center is one of a handful of hospitals in the country to offer patients a new treatment option.

www.foxchase.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Chase Cancer Center#T Cell#Cancer Treatment#Cell Therapy#Multiple Myeloma#Gene Therapy#Drug Treatment#Bone Cancer#Facp#Frcpe#Bristol Myers Squibb#Bms#Karmma#Tecartus#Relapse#Mantle Cell Lymphoma#Initial Therapies#Treatment Advances#Immune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerEurekAlert

Immune therapy after surgery lowers relapse risk in patients with high-risk melanoma

PORTLAND, OR - Patients with high-risk melanoma who had a course of pembrolizumab after their surgery had a longer time before their disease recurred than patients who got either ipilimumab or high-dose interferon after surgery. These findings of a large SWOG Cancer Research Network clinical trial, S1404, will be presented at the ASCO annual meeting June 6, 2021.
CancerMedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Quadruplet Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Will quadruplet therapy become the standard induction therapy for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma?. Currently, standard induction therapy in the U.S. for the disease is a triple therapy of lenalidomide (Revlimid), bortezomib (Velcade), and dexamethasone (RVd), followed by stem cell transplantation in eligible patients and maintenance therapy with either lenalidomide or bortezomib.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Ghosh on the Role of Ide-Cel in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Monalisa Ghosh, MD, discusses the role of idecabtagene vicleucel in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma landscape. Monalisa Ghosh, MD, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan, discusses the role ofidecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel;Abecma) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma landscape. The March 2021 FDA approval of ide-cel helped to add another tool to...
Canceronclive.com

Risk of Myeloma Relapse After Frontline Therapy

Myeloma experts, Drs James Hoffman and Joshua Richter, discuss the factors that increase a patient’s risk of relapse after frontline treatment for multiple myeloma. James Hoffman, MD: My name is James Hoffman, and I’m assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Sylvester Cancer Center at the University of Miami, Florida, and my clinical and research focus is on plasma cell diseases, such as multiple myeloma and amyloidosis.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Fonseca Compares Frontline Therapy in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight May 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. Various frontline treatments can be administered to a patient with newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma. Rafael Fonseca, MD, and a group of peers compare the available agents during a Targeted Oncology, Cased- Based Roundtable event. Various frontline treatments can be...
Cancerkhn.org

New Drug For Lung Cancer Approved

Get news on Amgen's Lumakras, a diabetes vaccine and aducanumab. Also, the European Union will soon decide whether to allow AstraZeneca's acquisition of Alexion. The Food and Drug Administration approved Amgen's Lumakras drug as the first treatment for adult patients with a common form of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer with a specific mutation in a gene known as KRAS has been considered to be resistant to any sort of drug treatment, per the FDA. Lumakras was able to shrink the tumors of between 36% and 58% of patients studied. (Gonzalez, 5/29)
Healthcancernetwork.com

Teclistamab Earns Breakthrough Therapy Designation for R/R Multiple Myeloma

Based on data from a phase 1 trial, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to teclistamab for certain patients with pretreated multiple myeloma. The FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to the off-the-shelf bispecific antibody teclistamab as treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma, according to the company responsible for developing the therapy, The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Davies on Key Considerations for Early-Relapse Multiple Myeloma

Faith Davies, MD, discusses key considerations for developing a treatment strategy for patients with early-relapse multiple myeloma. Faith Davies, MD, a professor in the Department of Medicine and director of the Clinical Myeloma Program at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses key considerations for developing a treatment strategy for patients with early-relapse multiple myeloma.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Ghosh on the Role of Off-the-Shelf CAR T-Cell Therapy in Myeloma

Monalisa Ghosh, MD, discusses the role of off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy in patients with multiple myeloma. Monalisa Ghosh, MD, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan, discusses the role of off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapy in patients with multiple myeloma. These products are promising in many ways and provide...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Aliawadhi Explores Maintenance Therapy in Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight May 2021: Hematologic Malignancies,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, discussed maintenance therapy for patients with multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Sikander Ailawadhi, MD, consultant, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, and professor...
Cancernorthwestgeorgianews.com

CAR T-cell therapy trials for cancer treatment begin in Mumbai

CAR T-cells (chimeric antigen receptor T-cells) are cells that are genetically engineered to produce an artificial T-cell receptor, which is widely used in developed nations for immunotherapy during cancer treatment. But the technology is not available in India yet. A team of researchers from the bioscience and bioengineering department of...