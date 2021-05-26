New Personalized Immune Cell Therapy Now Offered at Fox Chase Cancer Center for Relapsed or Drug-Resistant Multiple Myeloma

Get news on Amgen's Lumakras, a diabetes vaccine and aducanumab. Also, the European Union will soon decide whether to allow AstraZeneca's acquisition of Alexion. The Food and Drug Administration approved Amgen's Lumakras drug as the first treatment for adult patients with a common form of lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancer with a specific mutation in a gene known as KRAS has been considered to be resistant to any sort of drug treatment, per the FDA. Lumakras was able to shrink the tumors of between 36% and 58% of patients studied. (Gonzalez, 5/29)