New Personalized Immune Cell Therapy Now Offered at Fox Chase Cancer Center for Relapsed or Drug-Resistant Multiple Myeloma
PHILADELPHIA (May 26, 2021)—Although there have been treatment advances over the years, multiple myeloma is still an incurable disease. It is characterized by periods of remission and relapse resulting in decreased survival outcomes following initial therapies. But now, Fox Chase Cancer Center is one of a handful of hospitals in the country to offer patients a new treatment option.