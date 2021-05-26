Missing in the mountains: 4 families ache for those lost

Providing assistance for start-ups or business expansion Riverside County’s Business Assistance NOW Program supports local businesses with occupancy permit assistance, financial resources, hiring and training, among other services. In addition, Riverside County’s Office of Economic Development business support team works closely with the county’s Transportation and Land Management Agency ombudsman to navigate the planning department, as well as building and safety department, to establish and grow a business in Riverside County. “We found they work seamlessly with other departments within Riverside County, which allows us to put a footprint here easily and quickly,” said Domingo Perez, strategic account manager with Southern Tire Mart. Residents and business owners are encouraged to visit.