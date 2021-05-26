Nexstar Media Names Courtney Williams as Chief Diversity Officer
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. ,announced that it has named Courtney Williams to the newly created position of Chief Diversity Officer, responsible for leading the Company’s efforts to expand diversity in hiring, promotion, and retention. Ms. Williams currently serves as Vice President of Human Resources for Nexstar. She will continue to report to Terri Bush, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Associate Counsel, and assume her additional duties immediately.martechseries.com