Nexstar Media Names Courtney Williams as Chief Diversity Officer

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNexstar Media Group, Inc. ,announced that it has named Courtney Williams to the newly created position of Chief Diversity Officer, responsible for leading the Company’s efforts to expand diversity in hiring, promotion, and retention. Ms. Williams currently serves as Vice President of Human Resources for Nexstar. She will continue to report to Terri Bush, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Associate Counsel, and assume her additional duties immediately.

