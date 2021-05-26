Cancel
Who’s looking for David O’Sullivan? At first, almost no one

By Nikie Johnson
San Bernardino County Sun
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen David O’Sullivan was reported missing in the San Jacinto Mountains in 2017, his mother in Ireland thought the whole of California would be out there searching for her son. In reality, hardly anyone was. O’Sullivan, 25, had come to the United States in March to hike the Pacific Crest...

www.sbsun.com
