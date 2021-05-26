Yolanda Gampp, the Queen of Cakes, brings her expertise to Crime Scene Kitchen

Sasha Piligian’s Swiss meringue buttercream frosting, laced with seasonal fruit, takes the cake. In a field dominated by precision, pastry chef Sasha Piligian bakes like a cook. "I have a candy thermometer, but I don't use it," she says from her home kitchen in Los Angeles, where her oven runs around the clock to fill pastry boxes for her side hustle-turned-full-time gig, May Provisions. You'd never know from her flower-strewn, jam-dolloped cakes that this inspired baker hasn't spent one day in pastry school. Piligian's talent was honed through years in restaurant kitchens; that's where she discovered the secret to buttercream success: Swiss meringue. This simple mixture of egg whites and sugar (basically homemade marshmallow creme) not only lightens buttercream but also stabilizes it. Heating and whisking the egg whites unravels their proteins, which then tighten back up, trapping tiny air bubbles with an assist from the just-melted sugar. Fluffy and sweet, the meringue loosens the thick butter, yielding a deliciously versatile frosting. "It's so light, airy, and malleable," Piligian says. "It has such a great pillowy consistency, but it's very stable. I can manipulate it in endless ways, folding in curd, tahini, jam-the possibilities are endless."