No Fear Privacy Career

Our digital footprint, meaning anything that we write, watch, read, post, listen to, and purchase on the internet, is a gold mine for industries looking to monitor and collect data. A recent TDS Podcast episode explored privacy within modern AI technologies, and how data-security policies are constantly in limbo. Jeremie Harris, the podcast host, talked with Eliano Marques, Executive VP of Data and AI at Protegrity. His insights ranged from private corporate initiatives to targeted advertisements to awareness surrounding privacy, and he provided excellent commentary on the education dedicated to teaching the public about what this all means. Revisit the episode here: