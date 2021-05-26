No Fear Privacy Career

PR is not about how strong your media list is on your excel sheet — No matter how strong your contact list is on your sheet, it means nothing if you are unable to convert it into a real-time relationship. The PR — Journalists dynamic is unique yet simple. It is a give & take relationship. There were times where I was disheartened for not receiving expected responses from the journalists. With time I realised how difficult and irritating it would be to receive 1000 pitch emails in a day. The first step to build a relationship is to understand and respect their schedule. Once you form a strong connection with them, you will realise that a few meaningful relations are far better and beneficial than 1000 media contacts.