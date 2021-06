After Injury Setback, How ‘Back’ is Sarah Sjostrom?. For the first time in 2021, Sarah Sjostrom raced this week at the Mare Nostrum series in Canet, France. The results were nothing special, certainly not what we normally expect from the reigning Olympic champion in the 100 fly and the world record-holder in four long course events, but given the circumstances Sjostrom is dealing with, the results were particularly significant for determining just how ready the 27-year-old will be for her fourth Olympic campaign next month.