The Broken Bow girls golf team begins play at the Class C NSAA girls golf state championships on Monday. The state meet will be held at the Elks Country Club in Columbus with the opening round on Monday and the final round on Tuesday. Broken Bow is the defending Class C team champion winning the title for the first time in school history last season. The Lady Indians will be considered one of the favorites for the team title again this year. Broken Bow qualified as a team for the state tournament by winning the Class C-4 district meet last week. It has been another sensational season for Broken Bow this year winning the team title of every tournament they have played in with the exception of the North Platte Invite where they finished third behind last year’s Class B state champion Scottsbluff and last year’s Class A state champion North Platte High. This year’s team has broken several school records along the way including a new record for low team score with a 318 at the Awarii Challenge at Awarii Dunes Golf Course at Axtell. Senior Emery Custer set a new school record for low individual round with a 76 in the team’s first meet of the year at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney. Sophomore Camryn Johnson would then tie that record later in the season with a 76 at Awarii Dunes.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO