Imperva® Introduces Data Privacy Solution to Help Manage Sensitive Data

Apple’s move to a more private, consumer-driven data model with the announcement of its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature puts the consumer in the driver’s seat of data privacy, allowing them to opt-in or opt-out of data sharing. The move is creating tension among businesses, especially big tech, who worry that giving up control of their data will stifle innovation — but nothing could be further from the truth. It’s not about who’s driving the car, it’s about establishing rules of the road.