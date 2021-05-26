Cancel
Imperva® Introduces Data Privacy Solution to Help Manage Sensitive Data

By Globe Newswire
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImperva Sonar Platform enhanced with Data Privacy solution monitors, protects and reports on personal data across all data assets. Imperva, Inc., (@Imperva) the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to help organizations protect their data and all paths to it, introduces a new data privacy solution to help organizations discover, identify and protect personal data in any on-prem, cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud environment.

