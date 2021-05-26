Imperva® Introduces Data Privacy Solution to Help Manage Sensitive Data
Imperva Sonar Platform enhanced with Data Privacy solution monitors, protects and reports on personal data across all data assets. Imperva, Inc., (@Imperva) the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to help organizations protect their data and all paths to it, introduces a new data privacy solution to help organizations discover, identify and protect personal data in any on-prem, cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud environment.martechseries.com