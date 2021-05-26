The Recipe Improvisations Reddit Swears By

The best kind of recipe to have on hand is one to prepare a quick and easy dish that's so tasty, you could probably eat it every other day of your life without ever tiring of its taste. If you're looking for that kind of recipe, then creamy garlic butter pasta is a great dish to consider. Recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness describes this pasta dish as being "so creamy and delicious — it's very decadent." You won't have time to think of anything but the yumminess as you savor and enjoy every bite, but you will have plenty of time for other things during the day thanks to this meal's amazingly quick prep time. You can prepare the sauce while the pasta boils, and you can have this dish whipped up from start of prep to served and ready to enjoy on your table in less than 20 minutes. Yes, you heard that right — and we think we have your undivided attention now!