The Truth About Kevin Argueta From Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns Season 1

By Erich Barganier
Mashed
Mashed
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anyone who loves head-to-head cooking competitions can't afford to miss the latest season of Gordon Ramsay's acclaimed "Hell's Kitchen." In the latest iteration titled "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns," 16 rising chefs from around the nation come together to form two teams to duke it out in Las Vegas (via Fox). These young chefs have yet to make their name on the world's culinary stage and only one has the chance to win big. Kevin Argueta rises out of these formidable opponents to pose a serious threat to anyone who might face him.

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

