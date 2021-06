The more contagious Delta COVID-19 variant, first identified in India, has been in Massachusetts for weeks now and is steadily rising, according to experts. Now the dominant strain in the U.K., the variant is responsible for an estimated 60% of new cases. It's more prevalent than the Alpha strain, formerly called the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first identified in the U.K., and transmission is peaking in people between the ages of 12 and 20, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a press briefing Tuesday.