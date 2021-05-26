Premiere Advertising Intelligence Platform, AdImpact Expands Data Analytics Capabilities and Bolsters Leadership
Rising marketplace adoption of Connected TV, OTT and overall advertising data, along with dramatically increased election advertising accelerate the company’s growth. AdImpact, a leading SaaS platform for competitive advertising intelligence, is reporting record growth and has expanded its executive leadership team with extensive market domain expertise. The ad data provider has more than doubled in size over the last several years. Armed with this infusion of talent, the company continues to expand its data analytics capabilities and the breadth of its advertising intelligence offering.martechseries.com