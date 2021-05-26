Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Premiere Advertising Intelligence Platform, AdImpact Expands Data Analytics Capabilities and Bolsters Leadership

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising marketplace adoption of Connected TV, OTT and overall advertising data, along with dramatically increased election advertising accelerate the company’s growth. AdImpact, a leading SaaS platform for competitive advertising intelligence, is reporting record growth and has expanded its executive leadership team with extensive market domain expertise. The ad data provider has more than doubled in size over the last several years. Armed with this infusion of talent, the company continues to expand its data analytics capabilities and the breadth of its advertising intelligence offering.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Advertising#Digital Advertising#Connected Tv#Data Collection#Digital Data#Digital Technology#Digital Strategy#Technology Company#Digital Marketing#Connected Tv#Ott#Saas#Marketing Technology News#Ctv#Advertising Analytics#Martech Providers#Cbs#Ny Times#Cox#Gmmb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Google
Related
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Protegrity Data Protection Platform introduces dynamic data masking and monitoring capabilities

Protegrity released the latest version of the Protegrity Data Protection Platform. Version 8.1 of Protegrity’s platform introduces dynamic data masking and monitoring capabilities, providing customers with multiple data-protection methods all within a single data store. The company also introduced: enhanced support for language-preserving Unicode tokenization; the Protegrity Cloud API, which...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Noble Further Expands Capabilities of Its New Human Factors + Program

HF+ gaining momentum with additional offerings, successful support for new drug launches and expert hiring. In direct response to the rapid growth of the recently launched Human Factors + (HF+) program, Noble, an Aptar Pharma company, today announces the appointment of two new members to its internal HF+ team. In the four months since launch, the HF+ service has experienced this growth across each of its patient-administered medical device programs.
Technologymartechseries.com

Matterport Launches Program for Partners to Build and Commercialize Apps and Integrations on its Spatial Data Platform

Company expands its global reach across industries by empowering an ecosystem of developers and industry partners with its new Platform Partner Program. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today publicly launched its Platform Partner Program for businesses looking to create and monetize apps and integrations with its market-leading platform. In the last six months, more than 50 partners have signed up to access Matterport’s developer tools, and the platform’s expanding ecosystem of developer partners has created a rich library of apps, add-ons, customizations, and management tools, which multiple industries can leverage to enrich and customize any Matterport digital twin based on their unique needs and use cases.
Softwaredweb.news

Get privacy-safe customer insights with Google Analytics

At this year’s Google Marketing Livestream, we shared the latest updates coming to the new Google Analytics, the next generation of Analytics designed for the future of measurement. Get privacy-safe customer insights using machine learning. With new privacy-safe solutions, Google is helping advertisers preserve marketing measurement while respecting user consent...
Marketingmartechseries.com

A Few Top Conversion Optimization Tools that can Boost your Marketing

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has changed the digital landscape and has led to a different kind of digital boom across all industries. The average user’s online spending time has increased drastically and converting visitors into potential leads and loyal customers are becoming even more challenging. With the user’s attention span constantly flickering and being bombarded with other channels and content alerts, enchanting your websites’ user experience has become more important today, so that it can act as a content and lead magnet. Conversion Rate Optimization tools can boost your sales and attract customers to your page. Slow landing page, or unwanted pop-ups, whatever the issue, Conversion Optimization Tools can do wonders for your business in real-time.
Internetcontentful.com

Seamless ecommerce with Contentful and SAP Commerce Cloud

Portaltech Reply connects people with commerce. And connecting Contentful and SAP Commerce Cloud to offer their customers the best in ecommerce marks their best decision yet. With Contentful on the front end converting visitors into customers with up-to-date product content and SAP Commerce Cloud on the backend to complete orders or assist customers with self-developed functionalities, the ecommerce process operates seamlessly.
TechnologyZDNet

Nvidia acquires AV mapping company DeepMap to bolster its DRIVE platform

Nvidia is acquiring autonomous vehicle mapping company DeepMap to bolster the capabilities available of its DRIVE software. DeepMap's technology utilizes crowdsourced data from vehicle sensors to build high-definition maps that update continuously as the car drives. Ali Kani, vice president and general manager of Automotive at Nvidia, said DeepMap has...
Internetmartechseries.com

Metadata.io Now Integrates LinkedIn Conversation Ads Into Their Demand Generation Platform

Metadata customers can now launch Conversation Ads campaigns directly from within the platform with pre-vetted templates for B2B marketers. Metadata.io, the first demand generation platform for B2B Marketers,today announced that LinkedIn Conversation Ads is an available ad format in their platform. Marketing Technology News: Asana Unveils New Offerings to Reduce...
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise

Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise comments on how the development of RevOps and RevTech platforms will help sales and marketing teams realign their processes and strategies for better outcomes:. _____. Welcome to this martech chat Ed, tell us more about Openprise and your journey as a tech founder...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nick Von, Inbox Profits CEO, Announces Proprietary AI Technology Within the Digital Marketing Space

Nick Von is innovating the digital marketing industry by creating exclusive AI technology to boost revenue. At only 21 years of age he already has 10 years of experience under his belt. He’s equipped with a unique skill set to scale companies and brands exponentially, within a relatively short period of time. He and his team are the ultimate accelerators. A business he founded at 15 years of age, one of his start ups, was acquired for $18 million, which enabled him to financially fuel his ideas into fruition – what he’s been up to since will surely shake up the world of digital strategies and advertising.
Businessmartechseries.com

Affle to Acquire Jampp, A Leading Global Programmatic Marketing Company

Affle (India) Limited through its subsidiaries (“Affle”), announced that it has approved 100% acquisition of Jampp, a leading programmatic mobile marketing company. Jampp is a global platform that started in 2013 in Latin America (LATAM) and its largest teams continue to be based there. Marketing Technology News: Avatier Unveils 2021...
Technologymartechseries.com

Qualtrics Launches New Solutions to Help Companies Design Digital Experiences that Attract and Retain Loyal Customers

Qualtrics, the world’s No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced new solutions to help B2B and B2C organizations accelerate the pace of innovation across their digital channels. Expanding upon the catalog of digital solutions already released this year, these out-of-the-box solutions enable digital teams to quickly and effectively design and optimize the web and in-app experiences they deliver. These solutions enable companies to combine experience data–direct consumer feedback about their online interactions–and digital analytics, such as page views, to help them increase conversion, attract new and loyal customers, and drive growth through their digital channels.
Technologymartechseries.com

Incorta Eclipses Top Cloud Vendors in 2021 Business Intelligence Market Study by Dresner Advisory

Incorta, the only unified data analytics platform powered by Direct Data Mapping™, today released findings and results from its debut appearance in the 2021 Wisdom of the Crowds® Business Intelligence (BI) Market Study by Dresner Advisory. Incorta outperforms the overall sample of 26 software vendors, ranking above average across 78% of the key evaluation metrics, and receives a perfect “recommend” score. In addition, the research highlights Incorta as an Overall Leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility, with top-five rankings in vendor “Confidence” and “Sales and Service,” beating out Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Microstrategy, Qlik and Tableau.
SoftwareZDNet

Quest enhances its Erwin data modeling and data intelligence platforms

Quest Software is announcing today enhancements to Erwin Data Modeler and Erwin Data Intelligence, the data operations and data management technologies it added to its portfolio with its acquisition of Erwin, Inc. in January of this year. Erwin Data Modeler is the modern-day instantiation of the ERwin/ERX data modeling product dating back to the early 1990s; Erwin Data Intelligence, meanwhile, combines IT-oriented data catalog and business user-/data steward-oriented data governance platforms.
Internetmartechseries.com

Scorpion Announces Partnership with Google’s Local Services Ads

Scorpion is the first fully managed marketing technology partner to integrate with Google’s Local Services Ads booking feature, providing an innovative growth-focused solution for their home services customers. Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services dedicated to helping local businesses thrive, recently announced that they were the first full-service...
Softwarethecustomer.net

Jahia Transforms Any CMS into a DXP with Open-source Customer Data Platform

Jahia Solutions Group, a leading global digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced a new release of jExperience, powered by Apache Unomi, the open-source Customer Data Platform (CDP) that allows businesses to collect and analyze first-party customer data, segment audiences, and personalize content – all on your existing content management system (CMS).
Businessmartechseries.com

Xfinite and Eros Now Expand Partnership for Blockchain-based Content Engagement Program on Algorand

Xfinite and Eros Now, a leading over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by global entertainment company Eros STX Global Corporation, announced it has deepened its partnership with Xfinite’s Mzaalo platform, a gamified video streaming service on track to have 10M users by year end. The partnership further establishes Eros Now’s footprint in advertising video on-demand (AVOD), a still-developing segment of the India streaming market that has significant growth potential, while allowing Eros Now to continue building its core subscription video on-demand (SVOD) service. This partnership also adds to the 25 premium linear TV feeds and VOD platforms and plans to expand further to reach 200 content partners This agreement, given Xfinite’s innovative business model, also puts ErosSTX in a leadership position regarding digital asset growth and the use of blockchain technology. Algorand will serve as the foundational blockchain infrastructure as Xfinite selected the scalable blockchain in order to accommodate its accelerating adoption.
Economyvmblog.com

Bynder Expands Partner Ecosystem to Power Content Engine for Digital Experiences

Bynder expands its digital experience capabilities with a global network of leading agencies, digital consultants, and DAM experts committed to helping shared clients achieve a fully integrated and seamless digital experience across channels. Most recently, Bynder launched the SAP Commerce Cloud Connector to enable brands to deliver relevant and timely...