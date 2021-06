In today’s top retail news, Five Below and Zumiez each separately announced soaring net sales. Plus, lululemon athletica inc. said it is seeking to grow its inventory. Five Below announced that its net sales soared by about 198 percent between Q1 fiscal 2020 and Q1 fiscal 2021. The discount retailer posted $49.6 million in net income for Q1 fiscal 2021, going into the green from a $50.6 million net loss the same quarter the past fiscal year. All in, Five Below reported 88 cents in diluted income per common share.