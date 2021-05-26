Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett & 6 Collabs Added to 2021 CMT Music Awards Performer Lineup

YORK, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has kept all of us inside way more than normal in the past year and it's no secret that this can make children a little restless. Between online school and the rest of technology the world has to offer children these days, kids are spending far too much time looking at screens, according to multi-platinum, country star Thomas Rhett. One recent study even found that 72% of parents believe their family doesn’t spend enough time outside.