Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett & 6 Collabs Added to 2021 CMT Music Awards Performer Lineup
Mickey Guyton, a three-time nominee this year, will be performing as part of two collabs on the show. CMT has announced the second round of performers set to take the stage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards on June 9. The additions are Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and no fewer than six collaborations: Breland and Mickey Guyton; Chris Young and Kane Brown; Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein (from LANY); Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi; Needtobreathe and Carrie Underwood; and the three-way collab of Lady A, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett.www.billboard.com