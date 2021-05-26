newsbreak-logo
Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett & 6 Collabs Added to 2021 CMT Music Awards Performer Lineup

By Paul Grein
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton, a three-time nominee this year, will be performing as part of two collabs on the show. CMT has announced the second round of performers set to take the stage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards on June 9. The additions are Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and no fewer than six collaborations: Breland and Mickey Guyton; Chris Young and Kane Brown; Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein (from LANY); Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi; Needtobreathe and Carrie Underwood; and the three-way collab of Lady A, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett.

Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jon Randall
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Jp Saxe
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Maren Morris
