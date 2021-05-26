If You Get Aladdin Vibes From This Wish Dragon Trailer, There's a Reason!

Produced by Sony, Tencent and more, Wish Dragon is Netflix’s newest animated film and the feature debut of Chinese studio Base Animation. It’s also the directorial debut of children’s book author and illustrator Chris Appelhans, who also wrote the movie’s script. There’s a lot to love in Wish Dragon. It’s got cute characters, a sweet—if oversimplified—message and a pleasant animation style, all of which are hard to hate. It’s hard to imagine sitting a kid in front of the TV with this on and them not being entertained by it, which is sometimes all you need from a kid’s movie. But as other animated movies like Netflix’s recent The Mitchells vs. The Machines have shown, there’s a lot more to strive for than just entertaining the youngest audiences. Wish Dragon varies a lot in this regard, ranging from being genuinely funny and enjoyable to difficult to tolerate with its more juvenile humor—nowhere near consistent enough to become an animated classic.