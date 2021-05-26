Cancel
If You Get Aladdin Vibes From This Wish Dragon Trailer, There's a Reason!

By Alessia Santoro
PopSugar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has been pumping out the movies in 2021, and its next full-length film looks like it's on a fast track to becoming a family favorite — especially if your kids love Aladdin! Wish Dragon, which is based on the same Chinese fable about a wish-granting spirit that inspired the story of Aladdin, is about a 19-year-old named Din (Jimmy Wong) who finds an old teapot that contains a Wish Dragon named Long (John Cho) with the power to grant three wishes to whomever releases him from the teapot.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo
John Cho
Jimmy Wong
Aladdin kudos

A huge shout-out to the cast and crew of Rutland Youth Theatre recent adaption of Aladdin — what a phenomenal performance by all. This type of creative outlet and ability to have kids working together and mastering new types of information has been sorely missed for the last year. It was a tremendous job by all. A special thanks to the Patorti family for gracefully allowing the use of their property to make this possible.
New Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' Has Strong 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Vibes

Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the classic park attraction film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, for which metal band Metallica composed the official soundtrack. It sure sounds like a crazy ride, but the new trailer shows we are going to have a lot of fun at the heart of the Amazonian forest, which is more than we can expect from such a weird concept.
‘Belle,' From 'Mirai' Director Mamoru Hosoda, Gets Its First Trailer

Studio Chizu has released the international trailer for Belle, the latest creation of Mamoru Hosoda. Hosoda became worldwide known after his last film, Mirai, received nominations from both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, ultimately earning the Annie Award for best feature animation. Expectations surrounding Hosoda’s new project are high, but Belle’s trailer helps to put fans at ease, since it teases another unique coming-of-age story filled with wonder.
Thinking of streaming Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon?' You won't be disappointed.

“Raya and the Last Dragon" is a well-crafted Disney animated film that should entertain the entire family. I watched it with my wife, 7-year-old daughter, and in-laws, and everyone had a blast, especially my child, who sat enthralled throughout. I knew she really liked it when she told me she wanted to own it and started to play the soundtrack in her room shortly after watching the films.
First trailer arrives for animation ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

20th Century Studios has dropped the first trailer for animation ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ featuring the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer and Olivia Colman. The story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions, set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.
Wish Dragon Is More Than Just Aladdin in Modern China, but Not Much More

Produced by Sony, Tencent and more, Wish Dragon is Netflix’s newest animated film and the feature debut of Chinese studio Base Animation. It’s also the directorial debut of children’s book author and illustrator Chris Appelhans, who also wrote the movie’s script. There’s a lot to love in Wish Dragon. It’s got cute characters, a sweet—if oversimplified—message and a pleasant animation style, all of which are hard to hate. It’s hard to imagine sitting a kid in front of the TV with this on and them not being entertained by it, which is sometimes all you need from a kid’s movie. But as other animated movies like Netflix’s recent The Mitchells vs. The Machines have shown, there’s a lot more to strive for than just entertaining the youngest audiences. Wish Dragon varies a lot in this regard, ranging from being genuinely funny and enjoyable to difficult to tolerate with its more juvenile humor—nowhere near consistent enough to become an animated classic.
See a Sneak-Peek Clip of Netflix's Wish Dragon Before the Movie Drops on Friday!

Among this year's new movies for families is Netflix's Wish Dragon, which is about 19-year-old Din (Jimmy Wong), who finds an old teapot that contains a dragon named Long (John Cho) with the power to grant three wishes to whoever releases him. And while we'll have to wait until June 11 to see the movie in full, Netflix is giving us a sneak peek at the animated film now.
POPSUGAR

The Stranger Things Season 4 Release Is Shrouded in Mystery — Here's What We Know

It seems like we've been waiting forever for Stranger Things season four, but the wait might be over soon. Not only has Netflix shared a handful of teaser trailers already, but it seems like filming might be wrapping in the next few months. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, David Harbour let it slip that he's almost done filming the new season. "I mean, you're not supposed to say, but I'll tell you. Yeah, I'm almost done," he said. "I've got one more little stint. We should be done in like August, but I've got to shave this [beard] again."
Movie Review – Wish Dragon (2021)

Directed by Chris Applehans. Featuring the voice talents of Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, John Cho, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee, and Jimmy O. Yang. Determined teen Din is longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend when he meets a wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.
COWBOY BEBOP Live-Action Will Include Music From Yoko Kanno

Day two of Netflix’s Geeked Week has me squealing like I’m eight years old again. One of the most influential pieces of media for me has been Cowboy Bebop. It was my introduction to anime and gave me a whole new world of space fantasy I never knew I needed. So I, along with the rest of the world, have been patiently waiting for Netflix to give us any information on this live-action adaptation. And today we got some exciting news!
What You Need Know Before Watching Wish Dragon on Netflix

Wish Dragon is a new movie by Sony Pictures Animation flying into Netflix this Friday based in modern-day China. We had a chance to screen it early to give you the scoop on what you need to know, and conversations you might want to have after. Here’s our spoiler-free review of Wish Dragon.
Wish Dragon

Starring: John Cho, Jimmy Wong, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee. It’s been a big year for animated productions featuring dragons. A few months ago, “Raya and the Last Dragon” offered a tale of a warrior and the fantasy creature summoned to help bring peace to a fractured land. Now there’s “Wish Dragon,” which isn’t as epic as the Disney Animation event, offering a slightly more comical take on an odd couple relationship. It’s a Chinese production that aims to be sensitive to its cultural surroundings, and it’s also an adventure experience with plenty of chases and defined villainy. “Wish Dragon” is ultimately derivative of other, better pictures, but writer ...read more...
Marvel's 'Loki' Premiere And 'In the Heights' Review

The ReelBlend guys were able to screen the first two episodes of Marvel’s new Disney+ series Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. They give their spoiler-free takes on the series so far, and explain why it’s shaping up to be the best Marvel series to date. Jake was able...
Netflix's Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Show Premieres in Fall with Yoko Kanno as Composer

Netflix announced during its Geeked Week livestream on Tuesday that its live-action adaptation of Sunrise's Cowboy Bebop anime will premiere this fall and confirmed that Yoko Kanno (Cowboy Bebop anime's composer) is composing the live-action series. The series' teaser video features the live-action cast and the anime's opening theme song "Tank!" by the Seatbelts.