If You Get Aladdin Vibes From This Wish Dragon Trailer, There's a Reason!
Netflix has been pumping out the movies in 2021, and its next full-length film looks like it's on a fast track to becoming a family favorite — especially if your kids love Aladdin! Wish Dragon, which is based on the same Chinese fable about a wish-granting spirit that inspired the story of Aladdin, is about a 19-year-old named Din (Jimmy Wong) who finds an old teapot that contains a Wish Dragon named Long (John Cho) with the power to grant three wishes to whomever releases him from the teapot.www.popsugar.com