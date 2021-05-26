Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google Cloud Launches Three New Services to Empower Customers with Unified Data Cloud Strategy

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data cloud technologies provide an intelligent fabric across data lakes, data warehouses, and databases providing real-time insights powered by machine learning. Today at Google Cloud’s inaugural Data Cloud Summit, the company announced three new solutions across their database and data analytics portfolio to provide organizations with a unified data platform. With the preview availability of Dataplex, Analytics Hub and Datastream, organizations can break free from data silos to securely predict business outcomes, empower users, and make informed, real-time decisions in today’s dynamic digital environment.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Warehouses#Data Management#Cloud Technology#Digital Data#Data Analytics#Public Cloud#Google Cloud#Gartner#Ai#Cdc#Mysql#Cloud Sql#Google Cloud Storage#Cloud Spanner#Major League Baseball#Schnuck Markets Inc#Equifax#Deutsche Bank#Sla#Real Estate Professionals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Personal Financefinovate.com

Three Strategies for Transitioning Customers to Digital Bill Payments

This is a guest post by John Minor, SVP of Product and Support at PayNearMe. Pay by check? Yes, that’s still a thing. In fact, nearly a quarter of consumers (22%) pay their monthly utility bill and 9% make monthly mortgage payments by mailing a check or money order to the biller, according to a recent bill payment study by PayNearMe.
MarketsVentureBeat

Google launches Datashare to help manage financial services data

At the Google Cloud Financial Services Summit today, Google unveiled Datashare for financial services, a new product designed to help organize third-party data from market data publishers like exchanges and other providers, as well as data consumers — including investment banks, asset managers, and hedge funds. Google says Datashare, which is built on Google Cloud analytics services like BigQuery and leverages the recently announced Analytics Hub, is designed to let publishers and consumers share market data more easily and securely.
Marketsthemoneycloud.com

Google launches new financial services offering for market, regulatory, other data

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/cloud-computing/google-launches-new-financial-services-offering-for-market-regulatory-other-data/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/336314806-scaled.jpg?#. Google announced Thursday the launch of its new cloud solution for financial services, Datashare, in a move that could have wider implications for the trading community. Datashare incorporates real-time, event-based data streaming so customers can “process individual messages or rewind to a point in time to replay a...
Softwarecryptobriefing.com

Polygon Datasets Now Available on Google Cloud

Polygon's blockchain datasets can now be viewed through Google Cloud's BigQuery tool. The integration will provide useful metrics for analysis like the most active and popular tokens, contracts, and apps on the network. The team said that the update will be critical for the network's growth. Ethereum’s popular scaling network...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Google Cloud Debuts Finance-Focused Datashare Platform

Google Cloud rolled out Datashare for financial services, created to help market data publishers, such as exchanges, and data consumers, such as hedge funds and investment banks, exchange market data. The platform is developed on Google Cloud analytics services such as BigQuery and will harness Analytics Hub, according to a Thursday (May 27) press release.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

【Toolkit】A Free Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing Services for Huawei Developers

The Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing services provided by HMS Toolkit allow developers to debug and test apps on a wide selection of remote real devices before releasing apps on HUAWEI AppGallery. Such devices are located in special testing centers throughout the world, including in China, Western Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Russia. Let's take a look at Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing in more detail.
Technologyaithority.com

TetraScience Launches First Life Sciences R&D Data Cloud With Bidirectional Integration

Latest Release of Tetra Data Platform Fully Automates the Round Trip Communication Between Instruments and Eln/Lims Systems for Global Pharmaceutical and Biotech Organizations. TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced that the latest release of its Tetra Data Platform (TDP) includes bidirectional data integration capabilities for fully traceable round trip automation between lab instruments and ELN/LIMS systems. TDP now enables scientists to seamlessly build experiments in their ELN/LIMS, send those experiment designs to a variety of instruments directly from the ELN/LIMS, and receive the raw data and results in their ELN/LIMS for further analysis and iterative experiment design, providing GxP-ready data flow, eliminating manual transcription, and removing legacy point to point connections.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Y Meadows Launches New AI Customer Service Automation Solution

Y Meadows, a technology company dedicated to empowering customer support teams with tools to elevate the quality of their service, announces the launch of its AI customer service automation solution. Marketing Technology News: Hootsuite Welcomes New SVP of Software Development, Manish Kamra. Y Meadows leverages advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP)...
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Android apps expose data of over 100 million users through cloud services

Information security experts succeeded in getting access to sensitive user information of users of around thirteen Android applications, each having impressive downloads which ranged from thousands to millions. In some of the apps, push notifications as well as cloud storage keys could be accessed. Confidential data of over 100 million.
EconomySilicon Republic

Finding the right talent for your cloud migration strategy

As more organisations move their applications to the cloud, Hays’ Steve Weston says CIOs must find staff with the right cloud-based skills to optimise their migration strategies. You may be one of the 81pc of business leaders embracing the cloud because you’re concerned about missing out on the many benefits...
SoftwareBenzinga

Google Cloud Adds Support For Polygon Blockchain Network Data

Google BigQuery — a cloud offering meant to enable big data analysis by Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) — now added support for data from the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) Ethereum-linked blockchain. What Happened: According to an announcement shared with Benzinga, Google Cloud users will now be able to use the BigQuery...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Polygon ($MATIC) Data Now Searchable With Help of Google Cloud’s Big Query

The Etheruem layer-two scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) has announced its blockchain datasets have been integrated on Google Cloud, allowing developers, data analysts, and crypto enthusiasts to better understand the Polygon blockchain. With support from Google’s BigQuery, a “serverless, highly scalable, and cost-effective multicloud data warehouse designed for business agility,” Polygon’s...
Softwarethecoinradar.com

Polygon Network Gets A Boost from Google Cloud

Blockchain information for Polygon, an Ethereum scaling solution, is here on Google’s Cloud platform. An integration with Bing BigQuery allows designers to analyze on-chain data on Polygon (formerly called Matic) in an even more means that is simple in accordance with an emailed statement Friday. Using the help that is...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cloud Infrastructure Service Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026 || AWS ,Microsoft ,Google ,Alibaba

The Cloud Infrastructure Service Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Softwarethefintechtimes.com

Google Cloud Launches Datashare To Secure the Sharing of Market Data

Google Cloud has recently announced the launch of Datashare, a new analytics solution for financial services designed to empower the entire capital markets ecosystem; allowing for market data to be shared more securely and seamlessly. Datashare is built on Google Cloud analytics services like BigQuery and was introduced at the Google Cloud Financial Services Summit.
BusinessBenzinga

Google Migrates Parts Of YouTube to Cloud: CNBC

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is migrating parts of its YouTube video service from the company’s internal data center infrastructure to the company’s cloud service, joining the likes of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), CNBC reports based on Google Cloud leader Thomas Kurian. The...
BusinessComputer Weekly

Mulberry bags Google Cloud support for data-driven sales push during Covid-19

Luxury fashion brand Mulberry claims tapping into the Google Cloud Platform’s (GCP) data analytics capabilities has led to a 25% uptick in sales despite the Covid-19 pandemic forcing the firm to close its bricks-and-mortar stores. The move to GCP followed Mulberry’s appointment of Neill Randall as the brand’s solutions architect...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Google Cloud and Whirlpool Bolster Partnership

Whirlpool (WHR) has settled on Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud as its preferred cloud platform to enhance the delivery of “critical business systems and applications” worldwide. The cloud partnership builds on a strategic alliance that began in 2014 with Whirlpool rolling out Google Workspace to its employees. As part of the expanded collaboration, Whirlpool has deployed its company-wide applications and SAP environment on Google Cloud. The cloud giant will also offer Whirlpool cloud capabilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, ideal for enhancing its digital revolution. (See Alphabet stock analysis on TipRanks). “Whirlpool Corp. is creating a foundation for future growth with a forward-looking, cloud-first approach to its critical SAP systems, while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability… We’re proud to expand our strategic collaboration with Whirlpool and will continue to support the company’s digital transformation across all of its global operations,” said Google Cloud’s President Rob Enslin Whirlpool settled on Google Cloud because it is the cleanest in the industry, running 100% on renewable energy. (See Whirlpool stock analysis on TipRanks). On May 10, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet downgraded the stock to a Hold from a Buy. The analyst has a $2,415 price target on the stock implying 2.87% upside potential to current levels. Bazinet told investors that looking ahead, he has three main concerns about the stock. “First, among the top 10 Internet ad firms, in absolute dollar terms, sell side expects ~2x the annual growth from ’21 to ’25 versus ’18 to ’20. Second, many investors believe ad intensity per dollar of economic activity is rising. We see little evidence of this. Third, even if the sell side estimates are right, growth will likely decelerate after 2Q21 (on tougher comps). Historically, that usually isn’t bullish for multiples.” Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 27 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $2,785.97 implies 18.67% upside potential to current levels. GOOGL scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score tool, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.
TechnologyGovernment Technology

Cisco’s Role in Enabling and Empowering the Cloud Experience

While Cisco may not be a cloud provider, we are a trusted, cloud-agnostic technology partner that has been enabling and empowering customers to expand to all their clouds with the reliability, security and scalability you can only expect from Cisco. We have a broad portfolio of application-to-infrastructure solutions that help our customers see, manage and simplify their multicloud environments.