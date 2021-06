The Digital Division of Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced the promotion of Susan Parker to Chief Strategy Officer/EVP Strategy & Data of the company’s Digital Division. In this newly created role, she will oversee all data and strategy functions for Nexstar Media Inc.’s Digital Division, which extends Nexstar’s audience insights into the digital realm. Based in Connecticut, Ms. Parker will assume her new duties immediately and report to Karen Brophy, President of the Digital Division of Nexstar Media Inc.