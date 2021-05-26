IRI Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for Best Business Intelligence Solution
IRI®, a fast-growing, global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, today announced that the IRI Integrated Fresh solution was named a 2021 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Business Intelligence Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology.martechseries.com