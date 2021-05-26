New Windows 10 May 2021 update is here: How to download and everything else to know
The Windows 10 May 2021 Update (also known as version 21H1) started rolling out to compatible devices last Tuesday, Microsoft said in a blog post. The operating system update is the latest since the October 2020 update, and includes a few new features like Windows Hello multicamera support and security fixes. (If you're running Windows 7 , you can still download Windows 10 free to get the May 2021 update and avoid security issues.)www.msn.com