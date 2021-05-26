Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

New Windows 10 May 2021 update is here: How to download and everything else to know

By Alison DeNisco Rayome
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Windows 10 May 2021 Update (also known as version 21H1) started rolling out to compatible devices last Tuesday, Microsoft said in a blog post. The operating system update is the latest since the October 2020 update, and includes a few new features like Windows Hello multicamera support and security fixes. (If you're running Windows 7 , you can still download Windows 10 free to get the May 2021 update and avoid security issues.)

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satya Nadella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Update#Windows Search#Windows 7#Windows Devices#Microsoft Devices#Cortana#Os#Multicamera#Wmi#Gpsvc#Post#Digital Trends#Settings#Ui#Action Center#Windows Central#Microsoft Build#Compatible Devices#Version#Screenshots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Video Gamesreviewed.com

What is Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With Game Pass expanding onto mobile devices, and an increasing supply of next-gen Xbox Series consoles being made available, Microsoft’s subscription service has reportedly amassed more than 20 million subscribers. At the same time, the company’s Xbox Live branding is being phased out—at least in part—after almost 20 years. Between Xbox Game Pass, Ultimate, and Xbox Live Gold, there’s a confusing array of options. So which one do you need?
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
Computerslaptopmag.com

Windows 10 could get biggest update ever: Here is what to expect

Microsoft announced at the recent Build developer conference that major updates are coming to Windows 10. These could mark the most significant changes ever to the now-immortal OS, which Microsoft says will be the last version of its operating system as it switches to a stream of updates much like Apple has done over the years with macOS. This strategy will save users a great deal of money as they won't have to shell out oodles of cash every few years for a new OS.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Hide Windows Updates using PowerShell in Windows 10

Windows Updates are a way to increase your computer’s performance, add features, and optimize it for better (or for worse). However, sometimes you may want to hide these updates to stop them from being installed on your computer. Microsoft did offer a Hide Windows Updates Tool – but it has...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

iPhone 12 owners may want to avoid updating to iOS 14.6 — here's what we know

IOS 14.6 arrived last week with a handful of interesting new features for iPhone owners, but for some users, it is having an unfortunate side effect. Claims of battery drain issues on iOS 14.6 have been popping up online including in the Apple Support Community. MacRumors reports considerable chatter about the problem in its forums as well.
Electronicsnewsatw.com

AirPods 3: Here’s everything we know

Earlier leaks suggested that the AirPods 3 will share some features with the $249 AirPods Pro, like spatial audio support. They may also have a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and a smaller charging case than the AirPods Pro. Leaked images seem to back up those rumors. Here’s everything you need to know about the rumored AirPods 3.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Windows 11 is coming – Here’s everything we know | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

Soon, Microsoft is going to launch what it’s calling “the next generation of Windows”. All signs point to it being called Windows 11. While Windows 11 is getting a full version bump when Microsoft said it was going to use Windows 10 forever, that’s not the only reason it’s the next generation of Windows. This is a major, major change. It’s representative of a big shift in how Microsoft delivers Windows, but it’s also a big UX overhaul as well.
Computersigeekphone.com

Windows 10: A guide to the May 2021 updates !!

The May 2021 update to Windows 10 has been here over 2 weeks — although most users likely won’t notice. The new version of Windows 10 is delivered via Windows Update, just like the October 2020 version was, and it’s being rolled out in staggered intervals to groups of users. It marks the beginning of Windows 10, version 21H1 availability.Version 21H1, called the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, is the most recent update to Windows 10. This is a relatively minor update, but it does have a few new features.But the launch of a major Windows 10 update isn’t the end of a process — it’s really just the beginning.
Technologystateofpress.com

Here’s How to Download the iPadOS 15 Beta Right Now

Get ready for iPadOS 15. Unveiled at Apple’s WWDC 2021, it boasts a number of significant improvements over iPadOS 14, including upgraded widgets, even more features for the Notes app, and greatly improved multi-app support, to help you get more done at once with that big screen. But the question...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

FIX: Error code 0x8024402f prevents Windows 10 from updating

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Some users claimed that the error code 0x8024402f prevents them from installing the latest...
Computerstechadvisor.com

Windows 11 could be announced this month – here’s everything you need to know

However, this hasn’t stopped many people speculating about a potential Windows 11. These amounted to nothing more than concept videos until recently, when Microsoft began teasing ‘the next generation of Windows’. This felt more significant than a feature update, even if the 21H2 update is rumoured to bring about significant changes.