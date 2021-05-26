New Windows 10 May 2021 update is here: How to download and everything else to know

The May 2021 update to Windows 10 has been here over 2 weeks — although most users likely won’t notice. The new version of Windows 10 is delivered via Windows Update, just like the October 2020 version was, and it’s being rolled out in staggered intervals to groups of users. It marks the beginning of Windows 10, version 21H1 availability.Version 21H1, called the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, is the most recent update to Windows 10. This is a relatively minor update, but it does have a few new features.But the launch of a major Windows 10 update isn’t the end of a process — it’s really just the beginning.