Sitecore Completes Acquisition of Moosend

Loop Media, Inc., a leading provider of its own branded music video and entertainment streaming services for businesses and consumers, announced that it has completed the acquisition of EON Media Group Pte. Ltd. (“EON Media Group”), in a transaction with Ithaca Holdings, LLC (“Ithaca”). Ithaca is a part of the HYBE America portfolio, a wholly owned subsidiary of HYBE, a South Korean entertainment lifestyle platform company, led by SB Projects’ and HYBE board member Scott “Scooter” Braun. EON Media Group is based in Singapore and is led by founder and CEO, Robert Graham. Loop Media previously purchased a 20% equity interest in EON Media Group for cash and shares of Loop Media common stock in a transaction that closed in December 2020. Loop has now acquired the remaining 80% equity interest of EON Media Group in this latest deal.