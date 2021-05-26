Sitecore Completes Acquisition of Moosend
The completion cements Sitecore’s ambitious growth plans with its third acquisition this year. Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience management software, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of London headquartered Moosend, a SaaS-based marketing automation platform provider. The acquisition of the Greek technology start-up Moosend is a significant milestone in Sitecore’s evolution to become a SaaS-based digital experience platform capable of supporting the most sophisticated digital experiences.martechseries.com