San Jose VTA mass shooting suspect Samuel CassidySanta Clara County Sheriff's Office. The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office released police body camera video on Tuesday showing when their officers first confronted gunman Samuel Cassidy. The video below has been edited by the sheriff's office to block out the faces of the officers and to block out any gory images. When the officers approached and were about to confront Cassidy, a shot can be heard. That apparently was of Cassidy shooting himself. Cassidy's body is blurred when officers approach and discover him after he had killed himself.