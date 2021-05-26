Netflix Beefs Up ‘Sandman’ Cast With ‘Fargo’ & ‘Doctor Who’ Alums

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with The Sandman comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation, Gaiman was rightfully explaining why he had "zero f**ks" to give to those taking issue with the casting of a Black actress as Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and having Desire (Mason Alexander Park) as non-binary. Thankfully, we're back to covering on some things he does have some "f**ks" to give- a quick update on casting as well as a look at how folks new to the "Sandman" fold can get caught up and know who's who and what's what before the series debuts.