Amazon Just Bought MGM for Over $8 Billion. Your Move, Netflix
Bond is moving into the house Bezos built. It’s true. After a week of speculation, today Amazon announced it had indeed made a deal to buy MGM, the studio home of Rocky, RoboCop, and, yes, James Bond. The deal, worth $8.45 billion, is the second-largest Amazon acquisition yet, second only to its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. It’s also the latest power move in an ongoing battle for turf in the streaming wars, one that signals what streaming services will need to do to ultimately triumph—or at least survive.www.wired.com