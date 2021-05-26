Amazon Just Bought MGM for Over $8 Billion. Your Move, Netflix

We all hear about streaming wars and how intense that space is between competitors, but you turn to social media and Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are a treat to their fans! The latest instance of their camaraderie surfaced yesterday as both brands engaged in a fun banter over Manoj Bajpayee’s debut with Netflix for his upcoming series. The Family Man, which launched last week, has been a blockbuster success with love pouring in from critics and consumers alike! Following the trailer release of its upcoming original ‘Ray’, Netflix posted a quirky message on social media saying “@ManojBajpayee coming to a Netflix Series. We love that you are a part of this family, Man ❤ – Ray”