KKK Flyers In Bawcomville Has Resident Angry

SCOTUS curbs the scope of a federal mandatory minimum gun law. In a 5-4 ruling cutting across the court’s ideological camps, the justices said that crimes of recklessness cannot constitute violent felonies under the Armed Career Criminal Act. The three-strikes law imposes mandatory 15-year sentences on people convicted of possessing a gun if they have three prior violent felonies or certain drug offenses. At the center of the case was Charles Borden Jr., who faced the minimum sentence after he was found with a pistol during a 2017 traffic stop, and pleaded guilty for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Borden had three prior convictions, including one for reckless assault. Writing for the majority, Justice Elena Kagan used the example of a commuter rushing to work and hitting a pedestrian as reckless, but not necessarily violent. “He has not trained his car at the pedestrian understanding he will run him over,” she wrote. Justice Clarence Thomas and fellow conservative Neil Gorsuch joined the court’s three liberals.