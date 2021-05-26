'Anna Karenina' series in the works at Netflix

Netflix is welcoming all comers at this point and considering that it looks as though Amazon might be buying up MGM, it’s the wise thing to do to stay strong in the streaming game. Katla already looks like it might confuse the hell out of some people and gross others out while entertaining the lot of them at the same time. Taking a look at the trailer kind of confirms the brief synopsis that’s already been laid out, as the idea that a subglacial volcano erupting will unleash several unknown elements onto a nearby town is enough to get a lot of people interested. Katla sounds like a story that one might have heard decades ago and has stuck ever since until finally reaching the small screen, where hopefully the representation will be good enough to entertain and impress people. Stories such as this tend to come along and inspire a lot of copycats if the story itself isn’t one of them, that quickly saturate the market and make it next to impossible to really enjoy those that have any substance to them, no matter that every story has a right to be told. Katla appears to have a pretty decent budget though so it shouldn’t be too hard parsing it out from the other movies that might come along and attempt to take on this type of appearance. It’s very easy to admit that the formula is easy to see when watching the trailer, but the manner in which it’s presented is enough to get a person thinking that it might be a lot of fun and could be an interesting story that might creep people out in just the right way. When bringing an ancient element into it there are a lot of things that can be done to make a movie appear a little more enticing, but it’s often the movies that tone it down just a hair that manages to keep that attention for longer than it takes the trailer to run.