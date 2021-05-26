Democrats, unions fighting legislative move to open disciplinary records

RALEIGH — A bill that would open disciplinary records of government employees is crawling through the Senate, and employee unions and Democrats are determined to kill it. Lawmakers filed Senate Bill 355, the Government Transparency Act of 2021, in late March, and it has been mired in committee since. Republic Sens. Norm Sanderson of Craven County, Bill Rabon of Brunswick, and Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth are primary sponsors. It’s expected the bill will be rolled into another measure to get around the crossover deadline, which for most bills was last week.