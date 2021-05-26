Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Democrats, unions fighting legislative move to open disciplinary records

Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RALEIGH — A bill that would open disciplinary records of government employees is crawling through the Senate, and employee unions and Democrats are determined to kill it. Lawmakers filed Senate Bill 355, the Government Transparency Act of 2021, in late March, and it has been mired in committee since. Republic Sens. Norm Sanderson of Craven County, Bill Rabon of Brunswick, and Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth are primary sponsors. It’s expected the bill will be rolled into another measure to get around the crossover deadline, which for most bills was last week.

richmondobserver.com
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State Lawmakers#Federal Law#The Senate#Republic Sens#Teamsters#Carolina Journal#The N C Justice Center#Hippa#Cj#N C Senate#The Times News#The N C Court Of Appeals#The Superior Court#Ncpa#Atlantic Coast Pipeline#Times News Of Burlington#Charlotte Observer#Employee Unions#Union Opposition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: income

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Senate passed a Republican-led tax reform package Wednesday evening in a quick, 36-14 vote that drew eight Democrats to cross the aisle and vote in favor of the bill. House Bill 334 would raise the standard deduction from $21,500 to $25,500 for joint filers, which would take about a quarter of a million of the lowest-income North Carolinians entirely off the tax rolls. It also reduces North Carolina’s flat income tax rate for remaining taxpayers from 5.25% to 4.99%.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: integrity

RALEIGH — Three bills comprising the thrust of legislative election integrity efforts advanced through the N.C. Senate Committee on Redistricting and Elections on Wednesday, June 9. Senate Bills 326, 725, and 724 were each approved by voice vote and referred out of committee.
PoliticsPosted by
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina legislative chambers agree to spending amount

RALEIGH — With the end of the state’s fiscal year just three weeks away, the N.C. House and Senate have reached a deal for the next budget. After weeks of closed negotiations, N.C. Senate and House leaders have agreed to a top-line spending number of $25.7 billion in the first year and $26.7 in the second year. That’s a spending increase of 3.45% in the first year of the biennium and 3.65% in year two.
GamblingPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Sponsors of N.C. sports betting legislation hope for discussions this month

RALEIGH — Sports betting legislation hasn’t seen much movement in North Carolina, although sponsors are hopeful to see action in June. Senate Bill 688, sponsored by Sens. Jim Perry, R-Wayne, and Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on April 8 and has sat there since. As previously reported by Carolina Journal, that legislation aims to authorize and regulate sports betting in North Carolina beyond the tribal casinos, with the revenue primarily going to schools and economic development.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: contracts

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation is encouraging disadvantaged businesses to compete for state transportation contracts. RALEIGH — Some blind workers hope to recover their jobs in Winston-Salem. The North Carolina Department of State Treasurer is responsible for providing health care coverage to more than 720,000 teachers, active and...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

N.C. Senate passes $1,500 bonus to get unemployed back into workforce

RALEIGH — Unemployed people who get a job would receive a one-time bonus of $1,500 under legislation spearheaded by Republicans in the N.C. General Assembly. “We’ve got to get our folks back to work,” said Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, at a press conference on Tuesday, June 1. “We believe that the way to get folks back to work primarily is by ending some of the things we’ve been seeing coming from the federal government.”
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Department of Environmental Quality

RALEIGH — North Carolina relies on a single pipeline for its natural gas, making it uniquely vulnerable to disruptions, shortages, and even more nefarious problems. RALEIGH — The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill to protect state whistleblowers from retaliation. Senate Bill 127, which heads to the House, would bring North Carolina in line with laws in dozens of other states.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Cooper signs Republican bill to shorten driver permit period

RALEIGH — A bill temporarily shortening the length of time required for a driving learner’s permit was signed by Gov. Roy Cooper this week. Republican bill sponsors proposed Senate Bill 69 in response to the growing waiting list of new drivers seeking a spot in mandatory driver’s education classes after the state Division of Motor Vehicles and driving schools were shut down during COVID.
Pembroke, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: access

PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments in conjunction with its members Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties, and the municipalities therein, are conducting a study aimed at improving broadband availability within the five-county region.
LifestylePosted by
WRAL News

Beach time with NC lawmakers? It's yours for $30,000

The state's top lawmakers will gather on the Outer Banks this November for a two-day retreat where groups that annually have business before the legislature can mingle with policy makers for a $30,000 donation. "Save The Date" invitations went out Monday, emailed to lobbyists working at the General Assembly. The...
averyjournal.com

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...