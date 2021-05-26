Kalamazoo Man Still Missing After Aerial Search Is Unsuccessful
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man missing from an adult care home. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a local resident of an AFC (Adult Foster Care) group home who walked away from the facility around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 in Richland Township. Staff at the home reported that 61-year-old Larry Vallar was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes when he left the home located in the 6400 block of North Sprinkle Road.wbckfm.com