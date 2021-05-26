Cancel
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo Man Still Missing After Aerial Search Is Unsuccessful

By Lacy James
95.3 WBCKFM
 15 days ago
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man missing from an adult care home. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a local resident of an AFC (Adult Foster Care) group home who walked away from the facility around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 in Richland Township. Staff at the home reported that 61-year-old Larry Vallar was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes when he left the home located in the 6400 block of North Sprinkle Road.

Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Michigan StateWWMT

2 Michigan arson dogs complete certification program to investigate suspicious fires

Michigan honored two very good boys May 13, 2021. Local K-9 officer: K-9 named after fallen officer retires from Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. K-9 Bingo with the Marshall Fire Department and K-9 Ritzey with Kent County Sheriff's Department completed their training and received recertification to investigate suspicious fires as arson dogs, representatives with State Farm Arson Dog Program said.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Michigan Statefox2detroit.com

West Michigan experiencing spike in fentenayl-related overdoses

DETROIT (FOX 2) - There has been a spike in fentanyl-related overdoses in two counties on the west side of the state, according to the Michigan Poison Center at Wayne State University. Cass and Van Buren counties are experiencing more overdoses related to the drug that is 100 times more...
Kalamazoo, MIwincountry.com

FOUND: Missing Kalamazoo woman has been located and is safe

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — We recently received word from Kalamazoo County authorities that a missing woman has been located. 31-year-old Mei Zhou had not been seen since Thursday, May 6, and was officially reported missing on Wednesday afternoon. She had told friends she believed she was being stalked and watched by a person she had met online.
Kalamazoo County, MIWWMT

Ride of Silence honors injured, killed bicyclists in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County bicyclists highlighted those who couldn't ride anymore with a virtual event Wednesday evening. The annual Ride of Silence started at 6:15 p.m. May 12, 2021, and was a virtual event. People riding individually for the event were encouraged to wear a red armband, for someone who was injured while bicycling, or a black armband, for someone who died bicycling.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
100.5 The River

28-Year-Old Missing from Kalamazoo Thought She was being Followed

A 28-year-old woman went missing from Kalamazoo after telling friends she thought she was being followed. Friends of a missing 28-year-old woman say the last time they saw Mei Zhou was on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Mei said she was scared because she felt like she was being followed. She expressed to her friends that she felt like she was being stalked and watched by a person she met online. Mei is from China and speaks broken English. She has no relatives in the United States.
Kalamazoo County, MIFox17

Judge drops human trafficking charges against Jazmonique Strickland

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge dismissed human trafficking and child abuse charges against Jazmonique Strickland today, Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting confirms. Strickland faced eight counts in all. Jazmonique is the wife of Pastor Stricjavvar Strickland, who was previously found not guilty for the alleged assault and battery of...
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Kalamazoo kids as young at 12 get COVID-19 vaccine at community clinic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said health providers could administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids age 12 to 15. According to state data, 12- to 15-year-olds make up about 498,000 Michiganders able to get the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 10, 2021. Health leaders said there were almost 13,000 12- to 15-year-old people in Kalamazoo County.
Kalamazoo County, MIPosted by
MLive

Anyone 12 and older can now get vaccinated in Kalamazoo, Allegan counties

KALAMAZOO, MI — Vaccination appointments are being opened for anyone 12 and older in Allegan and Kalamazoo counties. The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department will start vaccinating children ages 12-15 years old with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at all upcoming Pfizer vaccination clinics, according to a release from the department. Allegan County Health will begin administering vaccines to the age group starting Friday, May 14.