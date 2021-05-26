Loni Love: ‘We have Becky, but Ain’t Nothing Wrong with Keshia’

TINA FEY ROASTS SCOTT RUDIN: Tina Fey has some thoughts about Scott Rudin, who has been essentially blackballed over his admitted mistreatment of staffers. She ripped him at a gathering for the Roundabout Theater, Page Six reports. Introducing Jane Krakowski, she said: “In 2016, she was famously dragged across the stage in She Loves Me while doing a split. Not by Scott Rudin — it was part of the plan.” She added: “You’ve never met anyone who works harder than Jane, no one holds herself to a higher standard than Jane. She’s a consummate professional. She would never throw a baked potato at her assistant because Jane would never touch a baked potato.”