Loni Love: ‘We have Becky, but Ain’t Nothing Wrong with Keshia’

Master of funk Bakermat is back with exciting news and music. Ahead of his upcoming album The Spirit, the Dutch producer enlists LaShun Pace of the Anointed Pace Sisters for their collaborative triumph “Ain't Nobody.” A balanced blend of pure, unadulterated gospel, house, and swing, the euphoric single sets a welcoming tone for the forthcoming album. Moving with the consistent flow of 4-on-the-floor beat punctuated by jazzy rhythms and vintages touches, “Ain't Nobody” is downright fun. An engulfing listening experience that lights up the attention of non-believers and God-fearing folks alike, this steeple choir cut truly takes you to church. A proper main stage relic, Bakermat is back and bolder than ever. Listen today.