Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Displaying items by tag: Government Transparency Act of 2021

Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 15 days ago

OP-ED: Why are Democrats AWOL on public’s right to know?. With no meaningful state law giving North Carolinians the right to see disciplinary records of those they employ in state and local government jobs, how will we ever know?. Published in Opinion. Tagged under. Monday, 10 May 2021 15:25. GUEST...

richmondobserver.com
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Jobs#Public Access#Public Employees#Public Scrutiny#North Carolinians#Opinion Tagged#Constitutional#Senate#Transparency#Legislation#State Law#Disciplinary Records#Union#Democrats Awol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicslaconiadailysun.com

Jay Newton: For the People Act would promote transparency

In 2016, Kremlin-backed groups attempted to disrupt our election by purchasing thousands of online ads which reached millions of Americans. This is just one of many areas that The For the People Act will improve. The For the People act will make sure our elections; are secure against foreign attacks,...
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Signs New Transparency in Government Law, But Says Framingham Council’s Reason For Law is ‘Not Fairly Based’

FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday, Mayor Yvonne Spicer signed the City Council’s new open & transparent government policy into law. “I am approving the ordinance as proposed as more fully described below. I do believe it is important to offer a few comments to place this discussion into context. At the outset, we can all agree that transparency is important. The City responds to thousands of public records requests a year and routinely updates the city website, issues press releases, and conducts community outreach, dialogues and meetings with residents and stakeholders to further this important objective. However, the Council’s reasoning for enacting this ordinance is not fairly based on the actual day-to-day experience of the public in obtaining public records in the City of Framingham,” wrote Spicer to the City Council Chair and the other 10 Council members.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Department of Environmental Quality

RALEIGH — North Carolina relies on a single pipeline for its natural gas, making it uniquely vulnerable to disruptions, shortages, and even more nefarious problems. RALEIGH — The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill to protect state whistleblowers from retaliation. Senate Bill 127, which heads to the House, would bring North Carolina in line with laws in dozens of other states.
U.S. Politicsmibluesperspectives.com

Keeping it Transparent

When it comes to health care, the federal government sees transparency as an important thing. However, because of contractual obligations, insurers like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan have not been able to accomplish transparency goals on their own. Now there are transparency requirements that allow health plans to provide more information regarding costs. These two different sets of regulations that will go into effect for health plans over the next year.
Worldpreciouskashmir.com

Transparent, accessible, responsive governance my focus: LG

‘Any challenge can be met by strengthening community participation, equity’. Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Tuesday delivered the keynote address at the Project Yug Parivartan Global Summit-2021 being held from June 4th-8th through virtual mode, here at Raj Bhavan. Addressing the summit, the Lt Governor said that any challenge can...
Politicscvpost.org

Archives for legislator exemption to open records law

If you want to see all of the emails your mayor received and sent during the week of March 16-20, 2020, to find communications regarding the coronavirus outbreak, all you have to do is ask. Under state law, the mayor is required to retain these and provide them on request.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

There are a lot of proposals to increase Michigan government transparency. We break them down.

Updated, 2:38 p.m., 6/3/21 with correction Dozens of bills aimed at boosting ethics, transparency and financial disclosure laws have been introduced in the Legislature this year from both parties, with lawmakers making the case that their respective bills would give Michiganders the most access to state government. Transparency has been a hot topic in Michigan […] The post There are a lot of proposals to increase Michigan government transparency. We break them down. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Senators Blackburn and Hagerty Introduce Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Bill Hagerty (R-TN) joined Congressman Chuck Fleischmann in introducing the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act. If enacted, the legislation would require the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to consult with state and local officials regarding federally sanctioned migrant resettlement before the migrants are relocated to the specific area.
Tioga, NYtiogacountyny.com

Government

Want to receive email updates when new information is posted to this site? Enter your email to receive notices for many items such as meeting notices, job postings, bids and more.
Colorado Statepagosadailypost.com

Colorado Legislature Passes Bipartisan Legislation to Protect Wildlife Corridors

On Friday, the Colorado General Assembly passed a bipartisan resolution to protect the state’s wildlife corridors. The measure would conserve native species while improving road safety and bolstering Colorado’s economy. The bipartisan resolution was introduced in May by Democratic Senator Jessie Danielson and Republican Representative Perry Will. The Senate passed...
Public Healthlastminuteonlinenews.com

Government acted unlawfully over firm’s £560,000 Covid contract

The government acted unlawfully when it awarded a £560,000 contract to a firm run by former colleagues of Michael Gove and the PM’s adviser Dominic Cummings, the High Court has ruled. Mr Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, denied any favouritism had been shown to market research agency Public First. But...
Congress & Courtspasenate.com

Senator Muth Demands Access to Vital Information

Files Complaint Against PSERS in Commonwealth Court. HARRISBURG − June 8, 2021 − Earlier today, Senator Katie Muth (D- Montgomery/Chester/Berks) filed a Complaint in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania following several months of continuously being denied documents and information needed to legally perform in her role as a Board Member for the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS). The Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief seeks to require PSERS to provide information regarding the public pension fund in a timely manner.
PoliticsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Capitol digest: A roundup of Capitol and state government news items of interest

State Department of Transportation officials are advising Iowans not to fall prey to a bogus alert instructing them to click on an email link to update their driver’s license contact information due to new compliance regulations. According to an email from “IA DMV,” Iowa driver’s license holders are being told...
PoliticsThe Guardian

UK government loses legal battle over transparency of ‘Orwellian’ unit

The government has lost a legal battle to prevent the release of documents about an “Orwellian” unit that is accused of obstructing the release of material requested by the public under the Freedom of Information Act. The Clearing House, a little-known unit that sits at the heart of government, circulates...
Politicsipolitics.ca

Government ‘muzzling committee’ studying Broadcasting Act: MP

The government’s motion to limit the time the Canadian Heritage committee can continue studying Bill C-10, An Act to amend the Broadcasting Act, was passed on Monday. According to Standing Order 78(3), the time-allocation motion for the committee to deal with a bill that’s passed second reading, and is being considered at committee, has only been used three times before. The last time was in 2000, when study of the Youth Criminal Justice Act was reduced to 10 hours. The time-allocation motion for C-10 will limit further consideration by the committee to five hours.