Two years after failed light rail project, GoTriangle plans for new Triangle commuter railway

Your next trip to Raleigh-Durham International Airport might be much faster, thanks to a new commuter rail project being discussed by GoTriangle. Since the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project fell through in 2019, regional leaders have turned to the idea of a larger commuter railway connecting Durham and Raleigh. The proposed route is 37 miles long and includes stations at North Carolina State University and the airport, as well as one about a mile from Duke.