Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

Two years after failed light rail project, GoTriangle plans for new Triangle commuter railway

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour next trip to Raleigh-Durham International Airport might be much faster, thanks to a new commuter rail project being discussed by GoTriangle. Since the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project fell through in 2019, regional leaders have turned to the idea of a larger commuter railway connecting Durham and Raleigh. The proposed route is 37 miles long and includes stations at North Carolina State University and the airport, as well as one about a mile from Duke.

www.dukechronicle.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
Durham, NC
Traffic
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuter Rail#Light Rail#The Commuter#Railway Stations#Public Transit#Amtrak#Ncsu#Project Costs#Ridership#Transit Backbone#Highway#Regional Leaders#Engineering Challenges#Tax#Objections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Apple
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Gas lines are shorter, but prices are higher than usual

Raleigh, N.C. — Issues at the pump continue today in North Carolina, but it's getting better!. On Sunday afternoon around 50% of gas stations in North Carolina are without gas. Despite numbers showing about half the stations in the state with fuel shortages, people across the Triangle are finding it...
Raleigh, NCWITN

Number of gas stations on empty slowly declining

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of stores with gas on Monday morning continued to slowly improve across North Carolina. The Colonial Pipeline resumed normal operations on Wednesday and as stations across the Southeast wait for supply, some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina are receiving shipment, although limited. GasBuddy...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Raleigh, NCbizjournals

People on the Move

Senior Project Manager + Landscape Architect at Cline Design Associates, PA (Raleigh, NC) David Brown, PLA, LEED AP, joins Cline Design's land planning team as a valued, certified land planner and landscape architect with 35 years of experience. David served as a high-ranking team member at his former engineering firm. He brings extensive knowledge and expertise in permit management, zoning & land-use, master planning, site design, and project entitlement. David is passionate about historic preservation, sustainable design, planting plans for Low Impact Design, & affordable housing.
Raleigh, NCmynews13.com

Small businesses affected by gas shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. – The search for gas affected many businesses in the Triangle last week, as drivers stayed home to conserve what was in their tank. This week, many are hoping for business is back to normal. “We’ve had clients cancel or re-schedule,” said Christina Kirkey, owner of Pinup Studio...
Durham, NCheraldsun.com

Will Durham cut funding for the police? City manager to release proposed budget.

The Durham city manager will present her recommended budget Monday evening, with community groups watching for cuts to the police department. Two groups want the City Council to shift 10% of the Durham Police Department’s staffing budget into alternative approaches to public safety. Durham Beyond Policing and Durham For All launched the 10 to Transform campaign in late April at a Zoom gathering attended by three council members, The News & Observer reported.