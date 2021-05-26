Cancel
Arizona State

Sonoran Founders Fund looks to invest $10M venture capital in Arizona, regional startups

By Andy Blye
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 16 days ago
The fund is founded by some familiar Valley tech and funding executives and it is already investing in some startups across the Southwest region.

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

